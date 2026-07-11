Miranda Hope of ‘Mormon Wives’ Says Chase McWhorter Cried About Her Song

Getty Miranda Hope of “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”

Miranda Hope is ready to make her country music dream come true. The “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star released her single, “FU4THAT.” She revealed the meaning behind the angry song and why her ex-husband, Chase McWhorter, cried after he heard it.

Miranda Hope Says ‘FU4THAT’ Is About Men From Her Past

The reality star sings about someone who did her dirty in the past. She suffered panic attacks after being in a relationship where her partner cheated. The mother of two told The Hollywood Reporter the inspiration behind the single.

“I wrote the song with intention of it just being a story of me having this experience from going from a people pleaser stage to then coming into my own, and deciding I don’t like how I’m being treated,” she said.

The singer announced her divorce from her husband in August 2024. “Obviously, we all know there are some pointed lines about my ex-husband, but as a whole, that was kind of the intention of writing the song,” she later explained. “It shows the evolution of from where I used to be to now being like, ‘No, I’m not going to continue to be treated this way and take it from people.'”

Chris McWhorter Cried Because He Was Proud of the ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star

Hope shared McWhorter’s reaction to the song. “Yeah, I actually sent him my demo right after recording it, and he sent me a picture back of him crying,” she claimed. “But not because his feelings were hurt, just because he was proud. He didn’t care.”

The reality star’s former mother-in-law also showed her public support for her music on Instagram. “Me: knowing the inspo behind your imminent musical fame is my son…so…. I’m sorry—and you’re welcome!!” Natalie DaBell commented on a video of the singer writing the name of the single on a car’s mirror.

The couple divorced after seven years of marriage. She denied rekindling things with McWhorter in March and talked about the issues that tore them apart on “The Southern Tea” podcast.

“When the whole swinging thing was unfolding and even with season 2, there were a lot more,” she said. Hope said they haven’t hooked up again and isn’t dating anyone else.

The return of “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” remains a mystery. Taylor Frankie Paul reportedly returned to production to film intro credits for season 5, according to TMZ. Production paused in March after she and Dakota Mortensen got into an altercation and police opened a domestic assault investigation.

Paul is currently in a custody battle with Mortensen for their two-year-old son Ever. She is also in a custody battle with ex-husband Tate Paul for their eight-year-old Indy May and six-year-old Ocean.

Hope told The Hollywood Reporter that the season is “so up in the air.” She said everyone is hoping to get back to business. ABC pulled Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette” and its future is also unclear.