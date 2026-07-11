The Most Intense Horror Anthology on Streaming Will Return for Season 4

After an almost seven-year wait, the anthology horror series “The Terror” returned for a third season, and there’s already exciting news about the future. This time, it moved from AMC to AMC+ and Shudder, still keeping the same weekly release schedule and the same intense horror vibes.

Executive producer David W. Zucker has now delivered some excellent news for fans of the thrilling and intense horror anthology. “The Terror” Season 4 has officially been confirmed, ScreenRant reports. Scott Free Productions and AMC have even “closed the deal” on the novel that will be covered next, although he didn’t go into the details of that book just yet.

AMC Mel Johnson as Mr. Mack, Judith Light as Dorry – The Terror: Devil in Silver _ Season 1, Episode 5 – Photo Credit: Emily V. Aragones/AMC

‘The Terror’ Is an Anthology Horror Series

Each season of the series has followed a different story, involving horror plots of both the supernatural and natural side. The first season was based on Dan Simmons’ novel of the same name, focusing on a group of sailors who found themselves trapped as they searched for the fabled Northwest Passage. As they dealt with the real horror of being trapped in a frozen wasteland, they also had something sinister lurking around them.

The second season brought the story forward to the Second World War, shortly after the Pearl Harbor event, and was an original story steeped in Japanese mythology. As Japanese-Americans were interred in camps, something supernaturally evil came after them, and it was up to the younger generation to get to the bottom of the secrets in the hope of saving their families.

Then, after seven years, “The Terror” Season 3 aired, with the title “Devil in Silver.” This season, which wrapped in June 2026, was based on the 2012 Victor LaValle novel, “Devil in Silver.” It follows a group of patients in a psychiatric hospital, where the doctors are the least of their concerns. There’s something lurking behind the silver door at the end of the hall.

AMC Chinaza Uche as Coffee, Dan Stevens as Pepper, b as Loochie, Judith Light as Dorry- The Terror: Devil in Silver _ Season 1, Episode 4 – Photo Credit: Emily V. Aragones/AMC

Where Will ‘The Terror’ Season 4 Air?

The first two seasons aired weekly on AMC, but the network company changed tactics for the third season. “The Terror: Devil in Silver” aired on both AMC+ and Shudder, still keeping the weekly release schedule, which allowed for more discussion around each episode. The fourth season is expected to remain on the two streaming platforms, following a similar release pattern.

While AMC+ and Shudder haven’t released the viewing figures for the intense horror series, it appears they have been strong. Both shows have consistently been close to — if not at the top of — the streaming charts on both platforms. It reached the No. 1 spot on Shudder, while it sat in the No. 4 spot on AMC+. It led to a swift, albeit quiet, renewal, and now fans won’t need to wait another six or seven years for “The Terror” Season 4.

All that’s been shared right now is that this fourth season will be based on another novel, which makes sense considering the first and third seasons have performed the strongest with critics and audiences. The main cast from the 2026 season is not expected to return, following the pattern from the first two seasons, as the anthology moves onto another type of supernatural threat.