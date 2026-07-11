Madonna Joins The Beatles and Taylor Swift With Major U.K. Chart Milestone

Madonna has had no shortage of success in her long career, and she’s now claimed the number one spot on the Official U.K. Albums Chart with “Confessions II” for the 13th time.

Madonna Scores Her 13th U.K. No. 1 Album

“Confessions II” is a sequel to 2005’s “Confessions on a Dance Floor” and is the pop icon’s first number-one LP in the U.K. since 2012’s “MDNA” topped the charts. Madge has long reigned as the Queen of Pop and has notably been one of the most successful artists of all time on the U.K. charts. She’s in good company alongside the Beatles, Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, and Elvis Presley, who have all reached the top slot 13 times or more throughout their careers.

The Reviews for ‘Confessions II’ Are Overwhelmingly Positive

The legend’s 15th studio album is receiving critical praise and is already beloved by longtime fans. The album dropped July 3 following the release of several promotional singles. “Confessions II” was released through Warner Records and was produced by Martin Garrix and Stuart Price. Sabrina Carpenter and her daughter, Lola Leon, also collaborated with the team on its release.

The album is her first full-length studio production since “Madame X,” and fans consider it well worth the wait. The Independent gave it a four-star rating and called Madge the “queen of reinvention,” saying that it is her best release since 2005’s “Confessions on a Dance Floor.” Respected outlet Pitchfork gave the album a high score of 8.1 and wrote that “Madonna’s back in peak form with a fresh and honest dance record that’s not only her best in 20 years, but a genuinely vital addition to her canon.”

They went on to praise the album as “excellent” and noted its emotional intelligence, saying it may be her most impressive yet.

NME gave it a four-star review and wrote, “By drawing from her past, both personally and musically, Madonna has made her most vital album in over two decades. The grande dame still knows how to make us move.”

Slant Magazine called it “a galvanizing, out-of-breath statement” and also praised it as her best since 2005’s “Confessions on a Dance Floor.” They went on to call it “self-reflective,” “cohesive,” and referred to it as “an album that earns its nostalgia by prioritizing it.”

Fans are also raving about the album online, with some suggesting that it might win a Grammy. They tout it as an album that needs to be listened to as a whole, as each track flows seamlessly into the next. Another wrote that she’s “reclaiming the dance floor and hopefully showing her music to a whole new audience.”

“This album will be on repeat for a very, very long time,” one fan wrote of “Confessions II.”

Madonna Opens Up About the Creative Process Behind ‘Confessions II’

Madonna explained the importance of putting technology and social distractions on pause while creating the album and finding inspiration. She noted the importance of taking breaks and disappearing to fuel your imagination in an interview with Vogue Italia. She said she connected to nature, her children, and her horses throughout the recording process.