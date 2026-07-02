‘Confessions II’ Marks Madonna’s Full-Circle Return to Warner Records This July

21 years after “Confessions on a Dance Floor” reminded the world why Madonna earned her crown, the Queen of Pop is heading back to the dance floor and back home. On July 3, Madonna releases “Confessions II” through Warner Records, the label that built her career, in what may be the most fitting full-circle moment of her five-decade run.

How Madonna Got Her Start

Warner Records signed Madonna in the early 1980s off of just three singles, betting on an unknown artist from Michigan who would go on to redefine pop music. For the next 25 years, that partnership produced her most iconic work, culminating in 2005’s “Confessions on a Dance Floor”– a Grammy-winning, career-defining album built around the ABBA-sampling smash hit “Hung Up.” It was Madonna at her most assured: a dance record that proved she could still dominate a floor she’d been ruling since “Like a Virgin.”

Madonna’s Return to Warner

Madonna eventually left Warner for a 360 deal with Live Nation, where she released her last three studio albums “MDNA” in 2012, “Rebel Heart” in 2015, and “Madame X” in 2019. Now, seven years between releases, she’s back with Warner and with Stuart Price, the producer who helped shape “Confessions on a Dance Floor” the first time around. The two reconnected in the studio in late 2024.

What started as a handful of Instagram teasers became a full album, “Confessions II.” A direct sequel in both sound and in spirit to the record that once jumpstarted her career, separated in time by over 20 years.

In announcing the reunion, Madonna reflected on her earliest days as a struggling artist in New York, signing with Warner before she’d released more than a few singles. She described being glad to be back home with the label as she looks ahead.

“Since the beginning Warner Records has been a real partner with me,” the singer wrote in a statement announcing the reunion with Warner. “I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations.”

Proving She’s Still Setting The Pace

This comeback isn’t just about nostalgia for Madonna. She’s still finding her way to the center of the pop culture space’s biggest moments after a record-breaking career that shows no signs of fading out. She’s made surprise appearances during Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella set this spring. She threw a free, livestreamed Pride concert in Times Square. Her Confessions II short film premiered at the Tribeca Festival with cameos from Benedict Cumberbatch, Julia Garner, Kate Moss, and her daughter, Lola Leon.

At 67, Madonna isn’t coasting on her back catalog. She’s still commanding the dance floor and using it as something closer to a spiritual practice rather than just a nostalgic act. “Confessions II” is a different kind of statement. Rather than a reinvention, it’s a homecoming.

“Confessions II” is out on all streaming platforms on July 3, 2026, via Warner Records.