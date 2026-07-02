Big Time Rush’s Kendall Schmidt to Release New Single

Big Time Rush member Kendall Schmidt announced that he will be releasing his third solo single entitled “Any Less” on July 31.

Schmidt has been teasing the single since May, with posts to his Instagram account. On July 1, he confirmed the release date, posting a reel of him behind a fence, saying “The fence was a paid actor.”

Schmidt shared that he’s “super proud” of the new single and described it as a “sappy love song.”

Big Time Rush Star Breaks Out

Schmidt is a musician and actor. He is best known for his role as Kendall Knight in the Nickelodeon sitcom “Big Time Rush,” which aired on the network from 2009 – 2013.

Outside of Big Time Rush, he was also a member of another band Heffron Drive alongside guitarist Dustin Belt. From 2014 to 2018, the band released one album, “Happy Mistakes,” an EP entitled “Slow Motion” and multiple singles.

Dustin Belt and Kendall Schmidt attend Z100’s Jingle Ball 2018 at Madison Square Garden on December 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for iHeartMedia).

In 2021, Big Time Rush reunited and has since performed sold-out shows across the U.S. and Europe, most notably at Madison Square Garden and the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. The band has also released a handful of new singles and an album “Another Life” in 2023. They also re-recorded two unreleased hits from their Nickelodeon show “Paralyzed” and “Blow Your Speakers Out,” the former of which reached #1 on the Apple Music Charts in November 2022.

While Schmidt had previously released one solo Christmas single “Blame it on the Mistletoe” in 2014, this is his first time releasing solo music.

Last year, Schmidt released his first two singles: “Shattered” and “Honeydew.” The releases gave fans a chance to hear his own unique sound, outside of a collaboration.

“For years I’ve toyed with the ideas of putting out ‘my own’ music. Obviously anything I write for my other projects is also me,” Schmidt said in an Instagram post. “But I couldn’t ignore the feeling that I wasn’t releasing songs that spoke about my inner being, my beauty family, my life. These songs are the antidote to that feeling.”

Presave “Any Less ” and Keep up with Schmidt

Fans can presave Schmidt’s new single “Any Less” now on Spotify and Apple Music.

To keep up to date with his newest releases, you can follow Schmidt on Instagram or visit his website.