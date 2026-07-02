Barbra Streisand Gushes Over James Brolin in a Sweet 28th Anniversary Tribute

Star of the stage and screen Barbra Streisand, 84, and her husband, James Brolin, 85, are celebrating a very special milestone this week. The pair met through a mutual friend and quickly fell in love. They later married on July 1, 1998.

After 28 years of marriage, Barbra Streisand and James Brolin are still going strong. The Broadway star honored her husband with a sweet social media tribute today.

James Brolin & Barbra Streisand Married in 1998

Both Barbra Streisand and James Brolin were married before finding each other and have children with previous partners. James Brolin is the father of Marvel star, Josh Brolin.

Though they met much later in their careers, they feel confident they’ve found their soul mates. On July 1, the couple celebrates their wedding anniversary and couldn’t be happier.

“Honey… 30 years together and 28 years married!? Where has the time gone? Happy Anniversary. Love, Barbra Joan Brolin,” the singer shared on Instagram. She attached a sweet photo of the couple beaming at the camera.

Though they’re both in their 80s, fans agreed they looked healthy and well.

Getty Barbra Streisand and James Brolin arrive at the White House on February 5, 1998, for a state dinner in honor of British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

“Happy Anniversary I remember so well working with James weeks before❤️🎉 Such a great couple,” actress Jane Seymour replied in the comments.

“Love to you crazy kids. ❤️❤️” actress Mary Steenburgen shared.

“She hit us with the MRS. BROLIN 🔥🔥🔥” a fan excitedly added.

“That may be the best picture I’ve ever seen of the two of you. Happy anniversary!❤️” another wrote.

Getty James Brolin and Barbra Streisand on March 3, 2012.

Neither Barbra Streisand nor James Brolin frequently discusses their personal lives on social media. Many fans feel honored they got to see a glimpse inside their happy union on their anniversary.

The Broadway Star Remembers Her Dear Friends After Their Passings

James Brolin and Barbra Streisand’s anniversary comes just days after the Broadway star lost a dear friend.

Music recording legend Clive Davis passed away on June 22, 2026, at 94. Like many other celebrities, Streisand penned a sweet tribute in his memory.

“In the early 1970s, the times they were a’changin’…socially, politically, and of course, musically,” Streisand shared on Instagram in June. “As the head of Columbia Records, Clive recognized these changes and encouraged me to meet with producer Richard Perry to record an album of songs by contemporary writers like Joni Mitchell, Randy Newman, Laura Nyro and Gordon Lightfoot. The album Stoney End opened new doors for me. I’m forever grateful for Clive’s vision and support. May he rest in peace and harmony! — Barbra”

It’s been a particularly challenging year for Streisand, who lost her friend Robert Redford last fall. In a touching tribute, Barbra Streisand remembered that they were polar opposites, but found a deep-seated sense of respect for one another.

Fans wish Barbra Streisand and James Brolin a lifetime of happiness as they celebrate their anniversary this week.