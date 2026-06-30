Barry Manilow, Bruce Springsteen & Other Celebrity Guests Attend Music Industry Icon Clive Davis’ Funeral: PHOTOS

Five-time Grammy winner Clive Davis’ funeral was held on Monday, June 29, and the music industry legend’s service was attended by many famous faces. Among those who attended were , Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Gayle King, Dionne Warwick, LL Cool J, Usher, Babyface, Mark Ronson, Adrien Brody, Georgina Chapman, Aisha Atkins and Ja Rule.

Celebrities Honor Clive Davis at His Funeral

Getty Clive Davis attends an event in 2018

The funeral took place at the Central Synagogue in midtown Manhattan. In addition to the many famous guests in attendance, there were performances by Kenny G, who played the clarinet at the start of the service, and Jennifer Hudson, who performed Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and Whitney Houston’s version of “I Will Always Love You,” People reports.

Getty Dionne Warwick attends Clive Davis’ funeral

Getty Stevie Wonder

Getty Michael McDonald and Gayle King

Davis was a father to four children: three sons, Fred, Doug, and Mitchell, and a daughter, Lauren. His sons Fred and Doug gave speeches. Other people to speak at the funeral were Warick, Manilow, Springsteen, and Keys. Excerpts of the heartfelt speeches were shared by People, including Manilow’s touching words.

Getty Barry Manilow attends the funeral of Clive Davis

“A few months ago, surgeons removed a piece of my lung. Last week, I lost a piece of my heart,” he said. Manilow has been battling health issues following a lung cancer diagnosis in December 2025. Later in his speech, he said, “I’m going to miss him. Who am I going to argue with?! Oh, Clive, I wish we could do it all again. Thanks for everything, my friend.”

Getty Kenny G enters the funeral of Clive Davis

Getty Usher

Getty Aisha Atkins and Ja Rule

Jennifer Hudson photographed entering Clive Davis’ funeral service

Älicia Keys Gives Beautiful Speech Remembering Clive Davis

Getty Alicia Keys at Clive Davis’ funeral

Keys discussed how Davis had helped launch her career, seeing something in her as a teenager and releasing her debut album, “Songs in A Minor,” with his J Records label. “You saw something in me that I was only just beginning to see in myself, and that’s a gift I’ll never fully be able to repay, only honor,” she said. “You didn’t just sign an artist, you recognized a soul. Thank you for seeing me, from the very beginning, before I even saw myself.”

Springsteen also paid tribute to Davis, recalling how he met him in 1972, and Davis signed him to Columbia Records. “On that day, Clive showed a 22-year-old nobody the same warmth, the same kindness, the same respect that he would show me after all my success for the next 50 years,” Springsteen said, The Independent reports. “Nothing ever changed.”

He continued, “Can a kid with a guitar walk off the streets of New York into an office and into music history today? I don’t know. I don’t know if those times still exist. But as somebody who’s made that journey, it was an incredible, indescribable, and wonderful miracle. And for me that miracle will always be named Clive Davis.”

Getty Bruce Springsteen

Remembering Clive Davis & His Impact on the Music Industry

Getty Babyface

Davis’ passing was announced on June 22, when his longtime rep Aliza Rabinoff told People he “passed away peacefully from age-related illness…surrounded by his family and loved ones.” He was 94.

Actor Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Getty Producer Mark Ronson

In a statement, the family reflected on how Davis “discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history,” adding how his “vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives.” How he shaped lives and the impact he had on other artists were on display at his funeral service, and Davis is someone who will be dearly missed by many.