Usher Pays His Respects to the Late Clive Davis — ‘Part of the Foundation of My Journey’

Singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, and former coach on “The Voice,” Usher, has paid his respects to the award-winning late record executive Clive Davis.

Davis passed away on June 22 at the age of 94, having been hospitalized suffering from an upper respiratory infection a few weeks previously.

“Burn” and “My Boo” performer Usher, 47, whose real name is Usher Raymond IV, was one of many recording artists Davis played a huge part in turning into superstars. Per Rolling Stone, having co-founded LaFace Records with L.A. Reid and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, the label signed the young Usher and fostered his early career, with Davis helping mentor the star and other LaFace signees.

While many stars paid their respects to Davis immediately after his passing, Usher has seemingly taken his time to think over what he wanted to say about his mentor. He has finally taken to social media to express his thoughts, following the record executive’s funeral on June 29, which he attended.

Usher Remembers ‘Legendary’ Clive Davis

Sharing his tribute to Clive Davis with his 14 million followers on his Instagram account, Usher posted a carousel of four photographs and a video.

All four photographs show Usher and Davis together. In the video, the pair are on Katie Couric’s syndicated talk show, “Katie.”

On the show, Usher talks about Davis, addressing him directly at times, and says, “The one thing that never dies is incredible ears. And the one thing that never gets old in terms of, you know, discovering artists and making legendary artists is having the ears. And he does have them, and we… I salute him, which is why I wanted to be here. He’s always been supportive of me and, erm, I am equally as supportive to you man, I love you.”

Usher’s caption on the post began, “Rest in peace to the legendary Clive Davis.”

The caption continued, “There are people who hear music… and then there are people who hear destiny. Clive heard something in so many of us before the world ever did. His vision, his belief and his commitment to artists helped shape the sound of generations and for me, he will always be part of the foundation of my journey.”

It concluded, “Through LaFace Records in Atlanta, through R&B, through culture… his impact is everywhere. He didn’t just help build careers, he helped build legacies. Thank you, Clive, for your wisdom, your ear, your belief, and the doors U opened. Your influence will live forever in the music, in the artists, and in every dream U helped make real. My prayers are with your family and everyone who loved you. 🕊️”

Usher’s fans and followers flocked to the post’s comments section to have their say on it.

Getty Usher and Clive Davis.

The comments section of Usher’s post about Clive Davis is full of his followers, with many sharing Usher’s grief and praising his kind words.

One follower commented, “U ALWAYS gave him his flowers while he was living so while today may be hard. At least U told him Thank you!”

Another one said, “So touching.”

Someone else wrote, “👏👏 Clive’s contribution to this business of music is endless! May he rest in peace! 🙏🏿”

Finally, an Instagram user noted, “A beautiful tribute, @usher – may Clive Davis memory always be a blessing 🕊️🤍.”

We hope Usher is coping with the loss of his mentor. His words about him were certainly beautiful. May Clive Davis rest in eternal peace.