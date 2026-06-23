Gladys Knight Honors Clive Davis in Heartfelt Tribute

Music industry legend Clive Davis passed away on June 22 after decades of nurturing artists such as Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, and several others. Now, following his death at 94, many notable musicians are offering their tributes, including “Midnight Train to Georgia” singer Gladys Knight.

Knight took to Instagram to pay tribute to Davis. She did so by sharing a photo of herself with the famed music executive. Knight said in the caption, “He was an icon and did so much for so many. There will never be another Clive – it was an honor to perform at and attend his pre-Grammy events, and I’m so happy I was at recent ones. He and Whitney are together again, and the heavens are singing.”

According to CBS News, Davis passed away peacefully in his Manhattan apartment. Regarding his cause of death, it was labeled as an age-related illness. The five-time Grammy winner was surrounded by family and friends.

Notably, his death came weeks after he was hospitalized in New York City for an upper respiratory infection in May 2026. He was then discharged early in the following month.

Clive Davis’ Family Issued a Statement

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Davis’ family issued a statement to the music legend’s official social media channels. They began, “To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.”

After that, the statement became more personal, centering on Davis as a family man. It continued, “To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved.”

The statement then said, “Through every chapter of his remarkable life, family remained Clive’s greatest pride and deepest joy. Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness.

We will miss him greatly, cherish him always, and carry his love with us for the rest of our lives. -The Davis Family. Clive Davis 1932-2026.”

Many Other Celebrities Have Paid Tribute

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According to USA Today, Davis began his career in the music industry in 1960 when he joined the legal department at Columbia Records. Years later, in 1967, he became the company’s president. Throughout his legendary career, Davis worked with several artists. In addition to Houston and Franklin, they include Bruce Springsteen, Janis Joplin, Monica, and Alicia Keys.

Following his death, many notable entertainers paid tribute, including Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren. She said, “Dear Clive, losing you today feels like losing my father. Because you were always family to me. It was my Dad who believed in me in the very beginning; it was you who never stopped believing in me.”

She continued, “By having so many of your artists record my songs, even the ones who didn’t want to. And there were a few of those. I loved to play You songs and watch the look on your face when a song moved You. You really loved songs. And truly appreciated songwriters.”

Springsteen also released a statement, saying on Instagram, “Over here on E Street, we mourn the death of the great record man and close friend Clive Davis. At 22 years old, he changed my life when he signed me to Columbia Records. He treated me with the same respect and kindness as a 22-year-old nobody, as he did after all my success. A great man. All our prayers and love.”





