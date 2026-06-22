Clive Davis Celebrated With Music’s Top Names at His Annual Pre-Grammy Gala Months Before His Passing (Photos)

Back in January, Clive Davis, 94, was right where he’s been for decades; at the center of music’s biggest night-before-the-night conversations at his annual Pre-Grammy Gala. Yep, it seems like that event never really loses its weight, and Davis was very much still the figure everyone showed up to see, celebrate with, and be seen alongside.

Now, following news of his passing on Monday, June 22, 2026, after being hospitalized with an upper respiratory infection, those photos from the January gathering land differently. They’re not just celebrity snapshots… they’re a reminder of just how deeply embedded he was in the music industry, and how many eras of sound passed through his hands.

Honestly, when you look at his career, from presiding over Columbia Records from 1967-1973 to founding Arista Records, it’s clear he wasn’t just part of music history. He helped steer it. And that Pre-Grammy night now reads like a final, quiet snapshot of a legacy that’s been building for decades, surrounded by the artists and industry names he helped shape along the way.

Clive Davis at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala

Getty Clive Davis attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Martha Stewart, Clive Davis, and Kenny G at the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Inside the January Star-Studded Night

Getty Dave Grohl attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Shaboozey attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty SOMBR attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Gayle King attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Paris Hilton attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Adam Lambert attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Candy Spelling attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Rufus Wainwright, Jeffrey Ross, and John Stamos attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Ty Dolla Sign attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Jordan Lutes and Demi Lovato attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Emilio Estefan attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and Rei Ami attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty John Legend attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

More Moments From Clive Davis’ 2026 Gala

Getty Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty “Weird Al” Yankovic attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Rita Wilson attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Jennifer Hudson attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Ne-Yo attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Dove Cameron attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Sharon Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, and Kelly Osbourne attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Frankie Valli and Katie Jacobs attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty MGK attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Billy Porter attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Joni Mitchell attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty JC Chasez attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Getty Chrissy Teigen attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Want to learn more about Clive Davis’ legacy? Check out our post here.