Clive Davis
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Clive Davis Celebrated With Music’s Top Names at His Annual Pre-Grammy Gala Months Before His Passing (Photos)

Clive Davis Celebrated With Music’s Top Names at His Annual Pre-Grammy Gala Months Before His Passing (Photos)

Back in January, Clive Davis, 94, was right where he’s been for decades; at the center of music’s biggest night-before-the-night conversations at his annual Pre-Grammy Gala. Yep, it seems like that event never really loses its weight, and Davis was very much still the figure everyone showed up to see, celebrate with, and be seen alongside.

Now, following news of his passing on Monday, June 22, 2026, after being hospitalized with an upper respiratory infection, those photos from the January gathering land differently. They’re not just celebrity snapshots… they’re a reminder of just how deeply embedded he was in the music industry, and how many eras of sound passed through his hands.

Honestly, when you look at his career, from presiding over Columbia Records from 1967-1973 to founding Arista Records, it’s clear he wasn’t just part of music history. He helped steer it. And that Pre-Grammy night now reads like a final, quiet snapshot of a legacy that’s been building for decades, surrounded by the artists and industry names he helped shape along the way.

Clive Davis at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala

Clive DavisGetty
Clive Davis attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
Martha Stewart, Clive Davis, and Kenny GGetty
Martha Stewart, Clive Davis, and Kenny G at the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Inside the January Star-Studded Night

Dave GrohlGetty
Dave Grohl attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
ShaboozeyGetty
Shaboozey attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
SOMBRGetty
SOMBR attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
Gayle KingGetty
Gayle King attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
Paris HiltonGetty
Paris Hilton attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
Adam LambertGetty
Adam Lambert attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
Candy SpellingGetty
Candy Spelling attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
Rufus Wainwright, Jeffrey Ross, and John StamosGetty
Rufus Wainwright, Jeffrey Ross, and John Stamos attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
Ty Dolla SignGetty
Ty Dolla Sign attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
Jordan Lutes and Demi LovatoGetty
Jordan Lutes and Demi Lovato attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
Emilio EstefanGetty
Emilio Estefan attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and Rei AmiGetty
Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and Rei Ami attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
John LegendGetty
John Legend attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

More Moments From Clive Davis’ 2026 Gala

Bunnie XO and Jelly RollGetty
Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
"Weird Al" YankovicGetty
“Weird Al” Yankovic attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
Emilie Livingston and Jeff GoldblumGetty
Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
Rita WilsonGetty
Rita Wilson attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
Jennifer HudsonGetty
Jennifer Hudson attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
Ne-YoGetty
Ne-Yo attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
Dove CameronGetty
Dove Cameron attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
Sharon Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, and Kelly OsbourneGetty
Sharon Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, and Kelly Osbourne attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
Frankie Valli and Katie JacobsGetty
Frankie Valli and Katie Jacobs attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
MGKGetty
MGK attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
Billy PorterGetty
Billy Porter attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
Joni MitchellGetty
Joni Mitchell attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
JC ChasezGetty
JC Chasez attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026
Chrissy TeigenGetty
Chrissy Teigen attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2026

Want to learn more about Clive Davis’ legacy? Check out our post here.

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