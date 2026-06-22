> Clive Davis Celebrated With Music’s Top Names at His Annual Pre-Grammy Gala Months Before His Passing (Photos)
Clive Davis Celebrated With Music’s Top Names at His Annual Pre-Grammy Gala Months Before His Passing (Photos)
Back in January, Clive Davis, 94, was right where he’s been for decades; at the center of music’s biggest night-before-the-night conversations at his annual Pre-Grammy Gala. Yep, it seems like that event never really loses its weight, and Davis was very much still the figure everyone showed up to see, celebrate with, and be seen alongside.
Now, following news of his passing on Monday, June 22, 2026, after being hospitalized with an upper respiratory infection, those photos from the January gathering land differently. They’re not just celebrity snapshots… they’re a reminder of just how deeply embedded he was in the music industry, and how many eras of sound passed through his hands.
Honestly, when you look at his career, from presiding over Columbia Records from 1967-1973 to founding Arista Records, it’s clear he wasn’t just part of music history. He helped steer it. And that Pre-Grammy night now reads like a final, quiet snapshot of a legacy that’s been building for decades, surrounded by the artists and industry names he helped shape along the way.
Clive Davis at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala
Inside the January Star-Studded Night
More Moments From Clive Davis’ 2026 Gala
Want to learn more about Clive Davis’ legacy? Check out our post here.