Clive Davis Once Shared Emotional Memories of Whitney Houston and Their Decades-Long Bond

Clive Davis, the legendary music executive who helped launch the careers of artists including Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Barry Manilow, Patti Smith, and Santana, died on June 22, 2026, at 94.

While Davis spent decades shaping the music industry and working with some of its biggest stars, he was perhaps best known for discovering Houston and helping guide her rise from a teenage singer to one of the best-selling artists of all time.

In a 2015 interview with People, Davis reflected on the first time he saw Houston perform and recalled immediately recognizing her extraordinary talent.

Clive Davis Said Whitney Houston’s 1983 Audition Changed Everything

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Davis said he first saw Houston perform in 1983 at a New York club called Sweet Water. At the time, the future superstar was just 19 years old and performing alongside her mother, Cissy Houston, and her brother.

“It was at a club called Sweet Water, in 1983,” Davis recalled. “She was doing back up singing for her brother and mother Cissy Houston, and then did two solo songs that were essentially her ‘audition’ for me.”

One of the songs Houston performed was George Benson’s “The Greatest Love of All.” According to Davis, her interpretation of the song immediately stood apart.

“To see this young 19-year-old find meaning in that song … she was bringing it to a whole other level that I had never heard before,” Davis said.

The performance convinced him to sign her immediately.

“I said, ‘She will be for the next generation what Lena Horne was for her generation,’” he recalled.

Davis would go on to help shape Houston’s career as she became one of the most successful recording artists in history.

Davis Built a Career Discovering Music’s Biggest Stars

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Known throughout the music industry as the “man with the golden ears,” Davis built a career spotting talent before anyone else. Over the years, he held leadership roles at Columbia Records, RCA Music Group, and BMG. He founded Arista Records in 1974 and led the label for more than two decades before launching J Records in 2000, where he continued helping develop some of music’s biggest stars.

Despite his long list of discoveries, Davis consistently ranked Houston among the greatest singers he had ever heard.

In his 2015 interview, he said Houston belonged in his personal top three vocalists alongside Aretha Franklin and Barbra Streisand.

“If you ever saw her live, it was so overpowering,” he said. “Never has a voice so effortlessly or emotionally been able to bring the songs home. She received standing ovations time and time again.”

Davis often pointed to Houston’s live performances as evidence of her unique talent.

“She listened to music from morning to night,” he said. “She was so aware of everything going on musically, and while she had gospel roots, she had an innate understanding of pop.”

He added, “She was charming, she was funny, she loved music. She had no boundaries. She could do everything.”

Clive Davis Paid Tribute After Whitney Houston’s Death

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Houston died on February 11, 2012, one day before the Grammy Awards. Davis was preparing to host his annual pre-Grammy gala when news of her death became public.

Rather than cancel the event, Davis honored Houston at the start of the evening.

“By now you have all learned of the unspeakably tragic news of our beloved Whitney’s passing,” he said. “I don’t have to mask my emotion in front of a room full of so many dear friends.”

He continued, “I am personally devastated by the loss of someone who has meant so much to me for so many years. Whitney was so full of life. She was so looking forward to tonight even though she wasn’t scheduled to perform.”

Davis added, “Whitney was a beautiful person and a talent beyond compare. She graced this stage with her regal presence and gave so many memorable performances here over the years. Simply put, Whitney would have wanted the music to go on and her family asked that we carry on.”

Years later, he said his memories of Houston centered on her love of music and extraordinary ability.

“If anyone needed to understand the power of her voice,” he told People, “just watch the Whitney Houston Live performances. You rediscover that she was not only good, she was (expletive) great.”

“I miss her,” he added. “I miss her personally, and I miss her as a staggering performer.”