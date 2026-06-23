‘Ferris Bueller’ Star Shares Heartbreaking Truth About Filming the Beloved Classic

Mia Sara is looking back on her experience making “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” and the actress says the beloved 1986 comedy was not always the joyful experience fans may imagine.

The actress, who played Ferris Bueller’s girlfriend Sloane Peterson in the John Hughes classic, recently reflected on her time making the film and her decision to step away from Hollywood. Her comments come as “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” approaches its 40th anniversary, with the movie remaining one of the most celebrated teen comedies of all time.

Mia Sara Reflects on Difficult ‘Ferris Bueller’ Experience

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Speaking to The Sunday Times, Sara revealed that she has often avoided discussing the movie because of her personal memories from the production.

“I don’t really give interviews because making ‘Ferris Bueller’ was not that good an experience for me,” she said.

Sara explained that she struggled to connect with Hughes, who died in 2009.

“I’m very aware of what a precious thing this movie is, and I don’t want to disappoint people. But I didn’t get along well with John,” she said.

The actress described Hughes as “a strange guy” and recalled his efforts to encourage the young cast to bond during filming.

“He wanted us all to hang out together and to introduce us to the French New Wave films,” Sara explained.

“But the others were seasoned actors and I was a snotty New York kid and had seen all those movies, so he was frustrated in that desire.”

Looking back, Sara acknowledged that her own youth may have contributed to the situation.

“I didn’t have the emotional maturity to deal with other people’s egos, or my own,” she said.

Sara Revealed Her Crush on Matthew Broderick

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Despite the challenges she experienced during production, Sara shared a lighter memory involving her co-star Matthew Broderick.

The actress admitted she developed a crush on the actor while filming.

“It was very much unrequited,” she said.

At the time, Broderick was secretly dating Jennifer Grey, who played Ferris’ sister Jeanie Bueller in the film.

The movie ultimately became a career-defining success for all three stars. Broderick went on to become one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors, while Sara and Alan Ruck, who played Cameron Frye, also saw their profiles rise following the film’s release.

Mia Sara Explains Why She Left Hollywood

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Sara also spoke candidly about her overall acting career, admitting that she never felt fully comfortable in the industry.

“I never really had the resilience to deal with the audition process,” she said.

“There are some things in my career that I’m really proud of, but overall it was not a happy career for me.”

After appearing in projects including “Timecop,” “Apprentice to Murder,” “Daughter of Darkness,” and “Lost in Oz,” Sara gradually stepped away from acting.

One of her final screen appearances before a lengthy hiatus came in the 2013 film “Pretty Pretty.”

She returned more than a decade later in director Mike Flanagan’s 2025 adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Life of Chuck,” starring Tom Hiddleston.

‘Ferris Bueller’ Stars Reuniting Nearly 40 Years Later

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While Sara has largely remained away from Hollywood, two of her former co-stars are preparing for a reunion.

Broderick and Ruck are set to star together in the upcoming comedy “The Best Is Yet to Come.”

Speaking to Parade about working together again, Ruck said the reunion felt surprisingly natural.

“It felt like we hadn’t stopped,” Ruck said. “It didn’t feel like 40 years had gone by. So it was easy, you know.”

The film follows two lifelong friends whose lives are turned upside down after one mistakenly believes the other is dying. The pair embark on a road trip that forces them to confront old relationships and rediscover what matters most.