‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Sets Digital & Streaming Release Dates — Includes Hilarious Gag Reel

Fans of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” don’t have long to wait until they can watch it at home. That’s because the digital and streaming release dates for the movie have been set.

The comedy-drama movie — the sequel to 2006’s “The Devil Wears Prada” — hit theaters in the United States on May 1 this year. It stars Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andrea “Andy” Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling.

The movie’s plot on IMDb reads “Andy Sachs reunites with Miranda Priestly as they navigate their careers amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing.”

People have announced when movie-lovers can expect to be able to watch it at home.

Digital & Streaming Releases of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Are Coming in June & July

Getty “The Devil Wears Prada 2” stars.

Film fans will see “The Devil Wears Prada 2” available on three home-based platforms. They are digital format, a physical release, and on streaming services.

People revealed the comedy-drama sequel arrives in digital format on Tuesday, June 30. A physical release will follow on Tuesday, July 28, and it will begin streaming on both Disney+ and Hulu on Wednesday, July 29.

Per Box Office Mojo, having cost around $100 million to make, it has grossed over $677 million at the global box office. It also boasts an impressive Rotten Tomatoes approval rating of 77%.

Hopefully, it will prove to be just as popular on the various home media formats.

A Hilarious Gag Reel Will Be Included

Getty Anne Hathaway at photocall for “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

Fans who watch “The Devil Wears Prada 2” at home will be treated to a hilarious gag reel from during the movie’s production process.

According to People, a particularly funny inclusion on the gag reel came from a scene featuring a surprise cameo from New York Knicks Dominican-American basketball star Karl-Anthony Towns.

At a glamorous party hosted by Miranda Priestly in the Hamptons, a star-struck Andy Sachs plucks up the courage to talk to Towns. She asks him who was the most surprising celebrity he’d ever seen at Madison Square Garden. He wittily replies, “Do you know Anne Hathaway?” A tickled Hathaway bursts into uncontrollable laughter at the unexpected answer.

Other outtakes include elevator doors refusing to open for cast members and unfortunate run-ins with set pieces. Even the usually unshakable Meryl Streep has a stumble, proving she is indeed human.

Other Bonus Features

Bonuses also include insights into the making of the film, featurettes exploring the evolutions of Andy, Miranda, Emily, and Nigel since the first film, and behind-the-scenes looks at shoots in both New York and Milan (the film included some scenes filmed at Milan Fashion Week).

Rather appropriately, another bonus feature focuses on the movie’s fashion. It includes a wonderful in-depth discussion with costume designer Molly Rogers.

Rogers also features on the audio commentary feature, along with director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna.

Finally, a music video for the movie’s original song, “Runway,” performed by Lady Gaga and Doechii, is also among the bonus features.

Rather importantly, however, the bonus content will only be available on the digital and physical editions.

We’ll look forward to the various home releases of “The Devil Wears Prada 2.” It’s exciting that the first one (digital format) is coming in just one week.