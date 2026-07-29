Disney+ Just Added Anne Hathaway’s Blockbuster Film

Anne Hathaway may have been around in Hollywood for a couple of decades now, accumulating an Oscar for Les Misérables along the way, but 2026 may be her best year ever. Roughly two weeks ago, Christopher Nolan’s summer blockbuster The Odyssey debuted in theaters, and Hathaway is earning rave reviews from critics. (Having personally seen the film, I can almost guarantee she has another Academy Award nomination on the way for her performance.)

Before she debuted as Queen Penelope, though, Hathaway starred in another box office smash-hit this year that saw her revisit a role she first stepped into in 2006, appearing alongside an Oscar winner and a pair of Oscar nominees. And now this movie is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Is Now Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu

Getty Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway attend “The Devil Wears Prada 2” European Premiere inside Leicester Square on April 22, 2026 in London, England.

Premiering in theaters nationwide on May 1, almost 20 years after the original film, The Devil Wears Prada 2 was welcomed by both critics and fans upon its release. This sequel picks back up with the stories of Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Andrea Sachs (Hathaway), who are forced to reunite professionally when their careers hit a bump in the road. Despite their familiarity with each other, their dynamic proves not to be any easier to navigate. The two Academy Award-winning actresses are joined in their return by Oscar nominees Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. Here’s the official synopsis and trailer for the film:

“Almost 20 years after making their iconic turn as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

“The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as ‘Lily’ and ‘Irv’ from the first film.”

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Is Certified Fresh

The Devil Wears Prada 2 serves as proof that sequels can be better than the original. According to Rotten Tomatoes, while the first film has a Tomatometer score of 75%, the sequel has a score of 78%. In both cases, the movie is Certified Fresh. Speaking of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Stephanie Zacharek with Time Magazine stated, The Devil Wears Prada 2, imperfect as it is, is actually a better movie than its predecessor.”

Also, Sergio Burstein with The Los Angeles Times applauded the film, noting, “It’s certainly a pleasure to see a cast back in action who, despite the passage of two decades, remain in top form and are still capable of delighting us in unexpected moments.”

Again, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.