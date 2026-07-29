Jared Leto’s Romance History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jared Leto has kept much of his personal life out of the spotlight over the years. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from keeping up on his high-profile romances. The “Morbius” star and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman has been linked to several famous women, including actresses, models, and fellow musicians. We are taking a look back at five fast facts about Jared Leto’s dating history.

1. Cameron Diaz Engagement?

One of Leto’s most serious public relationships had to be with actress Cameron Diaz. The pair started dating in 1999. They were considered one of Hollywood’s biggest power couples in the early 2000s.

The couple never made anything official, but there were always rumors going around that the couple was engaged. That was especially true in 2003 when Diaz showed up to the Golden Globes with a ring on her finger.

However, neither of them discussed it publicly. In that same year, they broke up. Again, neither of them has addressed the reasons behind the breakup.

2. High-Profile Romance With Scarlett Johansson

After the breakup with Diaz, Leto was then linked to actress Scarlett Johansson. The pair were often photographed together in 2004. However, they did keep details of their relationship pretty private.

The relationship with Johansson was brief compared to some of Leto’s other relationships. However, it definitely was one of the actor’s most talked-about pairings because both stars went on to become even bigger names in Hollywood, including both Marvel stars.

The longest-known relationship for Leto was with Russian model Valery Kaufman.

The duo was first linked in 2015. They were spotted together on multiple occasions over the following years, but the couple rarely discussed their romance publicly.

Reports state the relationship was on-and-off before they eventually went their separate ways in 2022. A source later confirmed that Leto did return to dating after the breakup.

4. Linked to Other Celebrities

By keeping his personal life extremely private, Leto has been the target of numerous dating rumors over the years. If he doesn’t confirm anything, people speculate on his behalf.

Over the years, he has been linked to many different stars, including Ashley Olsen, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, and Miley Cyrus. However, many of these rumored relationships were never confirmed by Leto or the women involved.

5. He Keeps His Love Life Private

While many celebrities like to flaunt their relationships and walk the red carpets with their significant other, Leto is the opposite of that. He rarely speaks publicly about his relationships.

Jared has been in the spotlight for years. However, he has never married and has consistently avoided sharing details about his dating life in interviews.

Instead, the actor and musician has been able to focus that public attention on his movie career and his work as lead singer of Thirty Seconds to Mars. We still get romance rumors about Leto from time to time. However, most people know that he maintains a reputation for keeping his personal life separate from his public persona.