Katy Perry Gives Fans Rare Chance to Win Her Iconic MTV Outfit

Owning a piece of pop music history is something most fans can only dream about. From Shakira’s sparkling stage style to memorable MTV fashion moments, iconic performance outfits continue to captivate fans. This time, Katy Perry is making that dream a little more possible. The singer and “American Idol” judge has announced that one lucky fan will have the chance to own the colorful MTV outfit she first wore in 2009 and brought back to the stage nearly two decades later.

According to Katy Perry’s Instagram, the nostalgic fashion moment celebrates one of the most memorable eras of her career while giving the iconic look a new chapter.

Katy Perry Brings Back an MTV Favourite

The eye-catching outfit first appeared during a 2009 MTV Video Music Awards promotional photoshoot. It featured a pink and white plaid design with fruit details that quickly became one of Katy Perry’s most recognizable looks.

The singer recently stepped back into the same outfit for her performance at Isle of MTV Malta. The return happened on July 22, a date she described in her Instagram post as her “ultimate @MTV day.”

In her caption, the “Roar” singer reflected on the occasion by writing that she had performed on the Isle of MTV stage while wearing “an outfit from the 2009 @VMAs commercial.” She also noted that the anniversary marked the taping of her 2009 “MTV: Unplugged” special.

The Instagram carousel gave fans a closer look at the nostalgic outfit from several angles. Katy Perry posed with a cake in the opening image while wearing the colorful two-piece outfit, complete with dark pink ribbons tied into her pigtails and bright red nail polish.

Other slides showed Katy Perry wearing pink lace gloves while holding pink hedge trimmers, smiling for close-up portraits, and posing in full length with white knee-high socks and black buckled shoes. Behind-the-scenes moments also appeared throughout the post, including clips of her getting her makeup done, sitting in a director’s chair on a busy New York street, and preparing backstage before taking the stage.

The carousel also mixed in performance footage, with fans singing along to “Roar” and “Firework,” crowd shots from a concert, and pre-recorded moments featuring Katy Perry and Taylor Swift talking about choosing outfits for the MTV Video Music Awards.

Katy Perry Is Giving the Outfit a New Home

Katy Perry has decided to let a fan become the next owner of this iconic outfit.

According to Fandiem, the prize includes the original plaid fruit outfit from the 2009 MTV promotional shoot, which the “Firework” singer brought back for her 2026 Isle of MTV Malta performance.

The campaign describes the outfit as a “one-of-a-kind piece of Katy Perry history.” It also notes that the fashion item connects two very different stages of the singer’s career, making it a unique collector’s piece.

The giveaway supports Katy Perry’s Firework Foundation. The organization helps provide arts opportunities for children from underserved communities.

A Look That Spans Two Decades

According to Fandiem, the outfit represents almost 20 years of Katy Perry’s career. It first became associated with the “One of the Boys” era before returning during her latest performances.

As reported by the Times of Malta, the “Roar” singer changed into the MTV-inspired outfit during her headline Isle of MTV concert after opening the show in a different look. The performance featured elaborate office-themed props, audience interaction and many of her biggest hits.

The publication also reported that Katy Perry delivered songs including “California Gurls,” “Roar” and “Firework” during the energetic set.

For collectors, opportunities like this rarely come along. Instead of remaining part of an archive, one of Katy Perry’s best-known fashion pieces will soon become part of a fan’s personal collection. Recent fashion moments from stars including Kylie Minogue highlight how fans remain fascinated by the personal style choices of their favorite celebrities. For Katy, this iconic outfit represents two memorable chapters of her career and a rare chance for a fan to own a piece of pop culture history.

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