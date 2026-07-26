‘The Real Housewives of London’ Promo Sparks Dispute With Fashion Designer

Season two of “The Real Housewives of London” isn’t even out yet, but trouble is brewing behind the scenes.

The Sun has reported in an exclusive story that fashion designer Josh Birch Jones is unhappy that one of his looks was digitally altered in a promo image for the reality show.

The designer, who is the youngest member of the British Fashion Council, is now seeking legal action after the pink dress he gifted Panthea Parker appears a darker red shade in the newly released images.

Why Is A Fashion Designer Upset With ‘The Real Housewives of London’?

Josh Birch Jones, whose clothes have been worn by the likes of Lady Amelia Spencer and Vanessa Williams, loaned Panthea Parker a striking fuchsia pink gown to promote the new series of “The Real Housewives of London.” The article notes that Jones was angered when the released image showed the halterneck floor-length gown in a burgundy shade.

“Josh was understandably very unhappy,” a source told the outlet. “He immediately contacted the production team to ask what had happened as he was worried that people would want to buy the dress in that color, when he only designed it in a fuchsia pink. He didn’t want people to be disappointed.”

The story adds that Jones had loaned Panthea the dress under the agreement he could use it to promote his company. But, he now can’t do that as the burgundy dress which appears in the promo image does not exist.

“He asked the production team if they could at least supply him with an image showing the dress in its original color, so he could show everyone what the actual design looked like,” the source added. “However, the production team dismissed his concerns and said it was all part of the creative process, though his feedback would be taken on board.”

Josh Birch Jones and Panthea Parker Respond To The Dress Changing Color

Josh Birch Jones, who is the youngest member of the British Fashion Council, responded to the poster with a tongue-in-cheek comment. “Stunning Panthea!! If only people could see the REAL fuchsia pink color the dress was.”

Panthea replied: “I know, it’s so sad as this color didn’t do it justice. Always in the edit!”

Despite joking about the situation, the designer has maintained his anger behind the scenes and will likely seek legal action.

“Josh has loaned enough dresses over the years to know that creative directors and production teams will often use color grading in their creative editing where the color might not appear exactly true, but maybe slightly light or darker,” the source told The Sun.

“This is completely different. Changing the color of a designer’s dress to a completely different color is wrong on so many levels,” the article added.

The outlet also noted that the fashion designer “considers every aspect of a garment” and if he wanted to make the dress in burgundy, he would have done so. “It isn’t something that can be simply or flippantly changed by someone in production when they feel like it,” the source told the British newspaper.

A spokesperson for Josh told The Sun: “Josh is extremely disappointed about what’s happened and has made his feelings and position clear to the NBCUniversal and Hayu team,” before adding. “He is taking legal advice and will consider the options available to him.”

Juliet Mayhew’s Dress Was Also Altered In Promotional Images

Panthea’s co-star, Juliet Mayhew, also had issues with the way her dress looked in the season two promotional images. According to The Sun, her dress color was switched from lilac to gold.

Sources say she was also left unhappy after the final image left her with a “distorted” face, including a “black eye” and “odd” colored hair.

The second season of “The Real Housewives of London” premieres on September 7, 2026, featuring the return of all six original cast members.

According to a synopsis posted by Variety, in the upcoming season “old friendships are tested, new loyalties are questioned, and even the most glamorous postcode cannot contain the drama.”

Its official synopsis reads: “Picking up in the aftermath of a fracturing off-camera dinner, the women attempt to move forward through charity galas, Fashion Week front rows, Lunar New Year celebrations and a jaw-dropping trip to Antigua.”



