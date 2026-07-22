How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of London’ Season 1 in the U.S.

American Bravo fans finally have a chance to see what viewers across the pond have been talking about.

“The Real Housewives of London” officially makes its U.S. debut as a special presentation on Bravo, introducing viewers to an all-new group of women navigating London’s elite social scene. Although the series is part of the global Real Housewives franchise, it was produced independently of Bravo’s recently revived “Ladies of London.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Season 1 — from watching, streaming, the full cast and what to expect.

When Does ‘The Real Housewives of London’ Air?

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“The Real Housewives of London” premieres in the United States on Tuesday, July 21, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

The series will continue airing in the Tuesday night time slot before shifting to 8 p.m. ET beginning Aug. 4, when episodes will air back-to-back.

Episodes will also be available to stream on Peacock after they air on Bravo.

How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of London’

Viewers with a traditional cable subscription can watch the series live on Bravo.

Cord-cutters can also stream Bravo through live TV streaming services that carry the network, including:

Peacock (next-day streaming)

DIRECTV

Hulu + Live TV

YouTube TV

Fubo

Availability and trial offers may vary depending on the service.

Who Is in the Cast?

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Season 1 introduces six women from London’s luxury social circles:

Juliet Angus

A familiar face to Bravo fans, Juliet Angus previously appeared on the original “Ladies of London” in 2014. She returns to television while celebrating 20 years of marriage, launching a jewelry line and juggling friendships that become increasingly complicated throughout the season.

Amanda Cronin

Amanda Cronin is a successful skincare entrepreneur exploring the possibility of finding love again. Bravo says therapy and her friendship with Juliet help her become more vulnerable as the season unfolds.

Karen Loderick-Peace

After experiencing profound personal loss, Karen Loderick-Peace is pursuing a longtime dream of launching a fashion label while leaning on family and friends during a new chapter in her life.

Juliet Mayhew

Singer and businesswoman Juliet Mayhew arrives determined to make a fresh start, but unresolved issues quickly pull her into the center of the group’s drama.

Panthea Parker

Panthea Parker balances motherhood with London’s luxury lifestyle while bringing bold opinions and Persian hospitality to the group. Bravo describes her as someone who refuses to back down from conflict.

Nessie Welschinger

Nessie Welschinger serves as one of the group’s steadying forces, though health, family history and questions about honesty eventually draw her into the season’s biggest conflicts.

What Is ‘The Real Housewives of London’ About?

Bravo describes the series as following six glamorous women whose friendships are tested as they balance ambitious careers, family life and London’s exclusive social scene.

According to the network, viewers can expect “big personalities, deep histories, and no shortage of designer drama,” alongside the luxury, friendships and confrontations that have become hallmarks of the Real Housewives franchise.