Real Housewife Says She Pushed Jennifer Lopez’s Security Aside for Selfie

Jennifer Lopez is used to attracting crowds wherever she goes, but one Real Housewife wasn’t about to let a security guard stand between her and a selfie.

During Wimbledon weekend, “The Real Housewives of London” star Panthea Parker shared an Instagram Story with Lopez that came with an unexpected confession. According to Parker, security initially tried to stop the interaction before she stepped in herself.

The candid admission quickly caught fans’ attention, giving Bravo viewers another memorable crossover between the Housewives universe and one of the world’s biggest stars.

Panthea Parker explains how she got the Jennifer Lopez selfie

Parker shared the selfie after crossing paths with Lopez during the Wimbledon festivities. The two women posed side by side, both wearing oversized sunglasses, while Lopez completed her look with a cream-colored dress and dramatic wide-brim hat.

But it was the caption that stole the spotlight.

“Her security said no,” Parker wrote. “I pushed them out the way and said I know her.”

She added the hashtags #goals and #jenniferlopez, making it clear she considered the successful photo op a major win.

Image courtesy of @thepantheaparker / Instagram

Although the story sounds dramatic, Parker has previously said she already knew Lopez. Earlier this year, the “Real Housewives of London” cast member revealed they first met at her best friend’s wedding in India, which likely explains why she felt comfortable approaching the singer and actress despite the initial hesitation from security.

Whether Lopez recognized her immediately or not, the selfie happened, and Parker clearly wasn’t shy about sharing exactly how she made it happen.

Jennifer Lopez has been everywhere this summer

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The Wimbledon appearance capped another busy stretch for Lopez, who has spent recent weeks traveling through Europe.

Just days before the tennis tournament, the multi-hyphenate attended Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, where she turned heads in a sparkling embellished gown paired with a feathered wrap. She has also been photographed throughout Europe while balancing fashion events with personal time overseas.

Meanwhile, Parker has been introducing herself to a much wider audience as one of the breakout personalities on “The Real Housewives of London.”

The series has already generated buzz for its glamorous cast and international backdrop, and Bravo has confirmed the franchise will make its U.S. debut later this month. A second season has also been confirmed.

While Parker may have been chasing a celebrity selfie this time, the moment also showcased the confident personality viewers have already begun to associate with the newest Housewife.

After all, not everyone would admit they ignored Jennifer Lopez’s security team to make sure they got the picture.

Who Is Panthea Parker?

While Parker may not be one of Bravo’s biggest names yet, she’s part of the inaugural cast of “The Real Housewives of London,” which follows six women navigating London’s luxury social scene, businesses, friendships, and personal lives. The cast includes Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Nessie Welschinger, and Parker.

The series is currently streaming in the U.K. on Hayu and is set to premiere for U.S. audiences on Bravo on July 21. Even before its American debut, the franchise has already earned a second-season renewal, suggesting Bravo sees long-term potential in its newest international Housewives installment.