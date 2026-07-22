Whitney Rose and Husband Justin Reportedly Living Separate Lives After 16 Years of Marriage

Whitney Rose’s marriage may be facing its biggest challenge yet.

According to a new report from Page Six published on July 22, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star and her husband of more than 16 years, Justin Rose, are reportedly “living separate lives” after years of financial struggles and growing frustrations within their relationship.

Multiple sources told the outlet the couple, who married in 2009 and share two children together, have been spending little time together, with one insider claiming they are “never together, even when they’re in the same place, like the gym.”

While the report cites several anonymous sources, neither Whitney nor Justin has publicly addressed the claims. Bravo also did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Sources Claim the Couple Has Been Struggling Behind the Scenes

According to Page Six, one source alleged Whitney and Justin have each confided in loved ones about frustrations in their marriage and are now “existing” as a couple largely “for the sake of the kids.”

The report also claims the couple’s financial challenges in recent years contributed to the strain.

Justin’s departure from LifeVantage in 2022 became a major storyline on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” after he lost his executive position following the couple’s now-infamous “Love Is Art” episode. Whitney later spoke openly about how the career change affected their household and relationship.

In recent seasons, Whitney has also documented the financial setbacks surrounding her skincare company, Wild Rose Beauty. During Season 6, she revealed the business lost more than half a million dollars after restructuring the company, telling her castmates, “I have a business that failed. That’s it. And now we have nothing.”

Despite those challenges, Whitney repeatedly pushed back against breakup rumors over the past several years. During a January appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” she insisted speculation surrounding her marriage had been circulating “for five years now” and told host Andy Cohen the rumors were “not going anywhere.”

However, Page Six reports that sources now believe the relationship has reached a very different place.

The outlet also noted that Justin was absent from Whitney’s recent Instagram photo dump, though he did leave a “like” on the post.

Another RHOSLC Marriage Is Also Making Headlines

The report comes during a surprising week for “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” as another longtime marriage has also come under scrutiny.

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Whitney’s castmate Angie Katsanevas and her husband, Shawn Trujillo, are also reportedly separated after nearly three decades together.

Like Whitney and Justin, Angie and Shawn have not publicly confirmed the report. The couple has long been considered one of the franchise’s strongest marriages, making the claims particularly surprising to fans.

With Season 7 recently wrapping production and expected to premiere this fall, viewers will undoubtedly be watching closely to see whether either reported split becomes part of the new season’s storyline.

For now, both reports remain unconfirmed by the couples themselves, but they have already sparked significant conversation among RHOSLC fans eager to learn what really happened behind the scenes.