Travis Scott Admits He Was Nervous During 1st Major Acting Role in ‘The Odyssey’

Travis Scott may be one of music’s biggest stars, but even he admits making the jump to the big screen came with plenty of nerves.

During a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the rapper opened up about landing his first major acting role in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” revealing he was completely caught off guard when the Oscar-winning director personally called to offer him a part.

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Scott recalled seeing “Chris” pop up on his phone and assuming Nolan might be calling about music or inviting him to a show. Instead, the filmmaker asked whether he’d be interested in acting in a movie. Scott initially thought the role must be for someone else’s project before Nolan revealed he wanted him to appear in “The Odyssey.”

“I’m like, ‘Whoa, hold on. Wait. Wait. You know I make music?’ ” Scott joked, explaining that Nolan then shared why he believed he was the right fit for the role.

Christopher Nolan Had a Specific Reason for Casting Scott

Scott said he immediately accepted the opportunity because he considers Nolan both an inspiration and a mentor. Still, once filming began, the reality of sharing scenes with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars quickly set in.

The rapper admitted he was “actually nervous as f—” while making his acting debut, especially after realizing he wouldn’t just be appearing in a brief scene with extras. Instead, he found himself working alongside Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson. He credited Nolan and the cast with making him feel comfortable throughout the experience.

Per Variety, one of Scott’s toughest moments came early in production when Nolan had him stand on a table in front of hundreds of extras and several of the film’s stars to perform the “Song of Odysseus.” Nolan later explained that the challenge was intentional because he wanted to see if Scott could command the room as a storyteller.

The filmmaker also made it clear he wasn’t casting Scott because he was a musician. Nolan said he believes modern rappers carry on the same oral storytelling tradition as the poets of ancient Greece, making Scott a natural fit for the role.

‘The Odyssey’ Sparked Scott’s Hollywood Ambitions

Beyond acting, Scott said the production became a learning experience. He spent much of his downtime shadowing Nolan and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema instead of retreating to his trailer, studying how they built scenes and approached filmmaking. Scott said the biggest lesson he took away was to “always see the vision through.”

“The Odyssey” also brought his childhood full circle. Scott revealed his grandmother, an English professor, assigned Homer’s “The Odyssey” as summer reading when he was younger. Although he admitted trying to get by with CliffsNotes instead of reading the book, he laughed that she now reminds him the assignment eventually led to him appearing in the film.

The experience has already inspired Scott’s next chapter. According to the outlet, the rapper recently signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures through his Cactus Jack banner to develop film, television and other creative projects. While continuing work on the follow-up to his 2023 album “Utopia,” Scott said he’d like to keep acting, expand into producing and directing, and one day “love to take home an Oscar.”