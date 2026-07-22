Jason Kelce Reveals He Has a Whole New Swiftie Fanbase Thanks to His Brother’s Romance with Taylor Swift

Imagine how much your life would change if your brother began dating the biggest pop star on the planet.

That’s a scenario that Jason Kelce doesn’t have to imagine, and in a new interview he opened up about how much his life has changed since his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, became romantically involved with his now-wife Taylor Swift.

‘A Very Big Flip’

In a recent appearance on the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast,” as reported by People, Kelce discussed what it’s been like since sister-in-law Taylor Swift entered his life.

The ESPN analyst, who spent 13 seasons playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, admitted he’s seen a big difference in how frequently he’s recognized.

When asked by Tucker what “the fame thing” had been like for him, Kelce explained that while he’d certainly experienced a degree of fame as an Eagles player, his celebrity had grown significantly over the past few years.

“It was definitely gradual, and then it just like was a very big flip, obviously, when Taylor and Travis started dating,” he explained.

A Whole New Fanbase

As Kelce pointed out, he’s noticed a huge shift in the type of people who recognized him after his brother began dating Swift, which “led to a whole ‘nother demographic of fanbase being interested in not just me but our entire family.”

It’s no secret that Swifties are among the most loyal and enthusiastic fans in the annals of showbiz. That, Kelce said, was something he’s experienced firsthand now that he’s recognized not only for his NFL past, but also by hardcore Swifties.

“I went from very much being dominated by large fat men coming up to me and shaking my hand and thanking me for being an Eagle to little girls,” Kelce observed. “It was quite a shift of people that became fans.”

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Travis Kelce Sings

During the podcast appearance, Kelce also shared some details of his brother’s wedding at Madison Square Garden.

“That was a fun night, brother,” Kelce said of the July 3 nuptials, which featured performances from Paul McCartney and Avril Lavigne.

Kelce then revealed that the evening also featured a performance from the bride and groom, who apparently sang a duet for their guests. According to Kelce, his brother comported himself admirably.

“He’s a good singer,” Tucker said, praising his brother’s talent as a vocalist.

“Travis sang,” he continued. “Trav has always been able to carry a tune. Obviously, paled in comparison to some of the other people singing that night, but he did OK. Trav is very good.”

An A-List Musical Lineup

Another guest who attended the wedding was NFL punter-turned-sports analyst Pat McAfee.

During a recent edition of “The Pat McAfee Show,” he gushed about the amazing musical performances that guests witnessed within the confines of Madison Square Garden,

“And to be clear, those musicians, really cool, like one would just call out the other, and then they would come up and they would just do their [stuff],” he said, recalling the ever-rotating roster of superstar wedding singers.