Heidi Montag Shows Off Incredibly Toned Figure in Latest Appearance

“The Hills” star Heidi Montag, 39, was turning heads in her latest appearance. Taking the stage to perform a medley of hits at the Neon Skies festival in Canada over the weekend, Montag showed off her fit figure in a bright pink leotard with a deep bust cut and thigh-high boots.

Heidi shared the shots in a series of carousels on her Instagram page, exclaiming “What an incredible show! Thank you to everyone who showed up and showed so much love!”

Heidi wasn’t the only pop icon on-hand at the show. Neon Skies brought out the star power, featuring Kesha, Natasha Bedingfield, and Conan Gray. It was quite the crossover for “The Hills” fans who will remember Natasha’s track “Unwritten” serving as the show’s iconic theme song.

Followers were quick to heap on the praise for the singer and reality star, flocking to her posts to comment:

“This look is everything!”

“Hard work pays off! You looked great out there!!!”

And this wasn’t the first time Heidi wore a daring look on behalf of her music career. The singer recently donned a stunning sheer dress on the cover of her latest studio album, “Masterpiece,” released on June 26.

She’s since launched three singles from the album, “Step on the Gas,” “Supermodel,” and “Icon,” and noted on her “The Fame Game” podcast that this album was “more mainstream” compared to the “Heidiwood” album, which was more “hyper-pop,” according to The Daily Mail.

Getting Back to Her Music Roots

Heidi is no stranger to the public eye. She previously starred alongside husband Spencer Pratt and Laguna Beach alums Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad on MTV’s “The Hills,” which ran from 2006 to 2010, and its reboot, “The Hills: New Beginnings” from 2019 to 2021.

Following her stint in reality TV, Heidi launched a music career with her debut pop-dance album “Superficial” in 2010 and sophomore album “Heidiwood” last year.

Ahead of launching “Masterpiece,” Heidi’s music went viral as friends and fans rallied around the couple after they lost their house in the 2025 Palisades Fire. Her album “Superficial” and its single “I’ll Do It” both reached the No. 1 spot on iTunes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier this year, Heidi also competed on season 14 of “The Masked Singer” as Snow Cone. She was eliminated after performing “Wannabe” during a “Spice Girls” tribute night.

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Husband Spencer Fails to Win Los Angeles Mayoral Bid

Heidi’s new music comes after a busy year for the couple. Spencer launched his candidacy for the Los Angeles mayoral race in 2026, but was ultimately eliminated in June.

The Palisades fire was a cornerstone of his campaign, urging for insurance reform and better emergency response. Most recently, their family was confronted with another jarring incident when Spencer’s father rushed to the site of another blaze in their neighborhood.