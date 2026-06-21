Heidi Montag’s Ex Jordan Eubanks Remembers His Time On ‘The Hills’

“The Hills” alum Jordan Eubanks has reflected to People about his “crazy” experience on the iconic MTV reality show.

Eubanks explained that when he and Brian Drolet joined the show in 2006, they were “bright-eyed and bushy-tailed guys thinking that we were gonna make all these movies” after moving to LA.

In the first series, Eubanks dated Heidi Montag before they split at the end of season one. Although he only had a recurring role on the first season of the reality show, he became known for his frequent shenanigans with best friend and co-star Brian.

“We had so many plans, and then The Hills was a curveball for us. It came out of nowhere,” Eubanks recalled. “We fell into the crowd; it was crazy.”

The Hills premiered in 2006 and followed the ups and downs of the personal lives of Audrina Patridge, Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner and Whitney Port.

What Happened To Jordan Eubanks and Brian Drolet After The Hills?

After they left the show, Jordan and Brian went on to “make a couple of movies” and explore “a lot of creative endeavors.” Now the duo work together at Eubanks’ memorabilia company, LightHeaded.

The 41-year-old says that he and Drolet, who are still “best friends” 20 years later, were “in a unique position” once the first season ended because they “didn’t really sign those exclusive contracts with The Hills.”

“We had so many plans, and then The Hills was a curveball for us. It came out of nowhere,” Eubanks recalled. “We fell into the crowd; it was crazy.”

Would Jordan Every Go Back To The Hills?

Jodan Eubanks says he “would totally love” to be part of a “The Hills” reunion, and was “a little bummed” that they didn’t invite him and Brian to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show.

“What’s so funny to me is that we still get recognized. Well, Brian gets recognized a lot. I look a little different,” he shared. “My hair is the same. I still have this Jimmy Neutron, Johnny Bravo hair look going on.”

Eubanks also admitted he thinks it would be hilarious to reunite iconic figures like Justin Bobby and Spencer Pratt “and then at the very end, ‘Oh, by the way, we brought these two knuckleheads back.'”

“I just think it would be funny. People would be like, ‘Oh my God, those two,'” he added. “Because we were on the first season, and it wasn’t like we were little small parts. We own every episode of every show.”

Despite not being as involved in “The Hills as his former costars, him and Drolet are “still kind of chummy with everybody.”

“We never really had bad blood with anybody. We were on good terms with everybody. I would love to see everybody, and I just think it would make for great television,” he says, hoping this year they would mark the show’s 20 year anniversary.

While he was only on the series for a short period, he did leave an impact on the reality TV genre.

“Every year, that clip of me falling, coming out the door, and slipping, goes viral. Every single year,” he laughs. “I have hundreds of people tagging me on it on Instagram.”

About What About His Relationship With Heidi Montag?

Getty Heidi Montag appears onstage during MTV’s Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios April 14, 2008 in New York City.

Heidi Montag was dating Jordan Eubanks back in Season one of the reality series before she met Spencer Pratt.

Eubanks admits their season one breakup was “a little unexpected.” In the show, Heidi explained she was unhappy with the way he spoke to her and that they had been fighting, but since the show ended Jordan revealed he felt like she was pushed to break up with him by producers.

“Heidi and I had normal problems in our relationship. I am definitely not the ‘jealous foul mouth’ boyfriend the show painted me out to be,” Eubanks told Buzzfeed in 2015. “But the producers have a job to do, and they executed brilliantly.”

In August 2022, Eubanks appeared on the “Was it Real? The Hills Rewatch” podcast and and chatted to Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, and Audrina Patridge. He was asked about how often he and Montag have spoken since their reality TV breakup he was candid. “I don’t know if we’ve had much communication. I would say we’ve maybe run into each other once since the breakup,” Eubanks claimed.