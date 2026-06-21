‘Big Brother’ Promo Calls Season 28 the ‘Event of the Summer’ – Here’s What We Know About the Premiere Week Schedule & Beyond

The countdown to “Big Brother” Season 28 is officially underway, and honestly, it already feels like summer is being built around this show.

On Friday, June 19, 2026, the official “Big Brother” account dropped a teaser trailer featuring big moments from the past, calling the upcoming season the “event of the summer.” And yep, fans immediately treated it like the announcement of the year.

The post itself was simple but effective with the caption:

“Summer doesn’t begin until the #BigBrother houseguests move in. 🗝️ Meet you there July 9th. #BB28 #newseason”

The comments under the teaser post were, honestly, completely unhinged in the best way… and exactly what you’d expect from “Big Brother” fans gearing up for a new season.

One fan wrote, “just ran around the room and did a flip,” while another said, “I’m so fucking excited i can’t keep it together.” Others leaned right into the reality TV ritual of basically surrendering their summer to the feeds, like one viewer who shared, “Feeds 24/7 will be my summer plan. 😍”

Former houseguests even popped in to join the chaos. Blue Kim (BB25) commented, “omg do y’all have a crush on me or somethinggg ;)” while BB25 winner Jag Bains added, “IM FOAMING AT THE MOUTH.” Let’s be real, that’s exactly the kind of chaotic preseason energy “Big Brother” thrives on.

And it doesn’t stop there. Fans are already spiraling about twists, casting surprises, and whether returning players could be in the mix again. It seems like every year the speculation kicks off earlier, and this season is no exception.

When Does ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Premiere?

Here’s the good news: we already have the full premiere week schedule, and it’s a packed one.

According to a press release from CBS, “Big Brother” Season 28 premieres Thursday, July 9, 2026, with a 90-minute episode airing starting at 8:00pm (ET/PT).

Right after that, things keep moving fast. The companion series “Big Brother: Unlocked” returns Friday, July 10 at 8:00pm (ET/PT), followed by the season’s first 90-minute Sunday episode on July 12 at 8:00pm (ET/PT).

After premiere week, the schedule settles into the familiar rhythm fans know well:

Wednesdays: 8:00pm (ET/delayed PT)

Thursdays (live evictions): 8:00pm (ET/delayed PT)

Fridays: “Big Brother: Unlocked” at 8:00pm (ET/PT)

Sundays: 8:00pm (ET/delayed PT)

Honestly, that’s a lot of “Big Brother” packed into a single week, but it also tracks for a show that basically becomes a full-time summer obsession for viewers.

A Milestone Season with Bigger Stakes Than Ever

This season isn’t just another summer run; it’s a milestone moment for the franchise.

CBS confirmed that Season 28 will mark a major first for the series:

“Big Brother” will become the first primetime show to reach 1,000 original episodes.

Yep, that’s a big deal, even for a show that’s been a summer staple for years. It’s one of those milestones that really puts into perspective just how long “Big Brother” has been shaping reality TV culture.

Julie Chen Moonves returns as host, continuing her long-running role guiding viewers through every alliance shift, blindside, and live eviction meltdown. And let’s be real, it wouldn’t feel like summer without her at the center of it all.

That same press release also explains how fans can be plugged into the house 24/7, if they want it.

“Paramount+ subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can continue to catch all the action on the ‘Big Brother’ live feeds.”

Meanwhile, “Big Brother: Unlocked” is getting a noticeable update this year, featuring a live studio audience for the first time. That change alone should add a new layer of energy to post-episode analysis and fan reactions.

It seems like CBS is leaning even harder into what fans already know: “Big Brother” isn’t just something you watch; it’s something you live through all summer long.

And honestly, it feels like Season 28 is already off to exactly that kind of start.