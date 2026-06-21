Morgan Pope Addresses Fan Theories That She’ll Return for ‘Big Brother 28’

“Big Brother 27” fan favorite Morgan Pope has entered the Season 28 conversation. Her latest social media activity has only fueled speculation that she could return to the CBS reality competition.

Pope recently addressed the growing number of fan theories on X, formerly Twitter, after viewers began predicting that CBS may bring back veteran players for “Big Brother 28.” Rather than shutting down the rumors, Pope leaned into the discussion with a playful post that immediately caught the attention of fans.

“I love reading all of everyone’s theories for #BB28,” Pope wrote. “can’t wait to be part of the conversation this summer 🤭”

The comment quickly generated responses from viewers who wondered whether Pope was simply excited to watch the season unfold or subtly teasing a potential involvement. As speculation surrounding a possible returnee twist continues to grow, many fans have pointed to the timing of her posts as evidence that she may know more than she is letting on. She also playfully linked her livestream with a caption “live before sequester.”

Pope became one of the breakout stars of “Big Brother 27” after dominating competitions throughout the season and narrowly missing out on the grand prize. Her strong strategic game and underdog story earned her a passionate fan base, making her one of the most frequently mentioned names whenever discussions about returning players arise.

Morgan Pope Shares Her Dream Returnee Cast

Pope added even more fuel to the speculation when she followed up with another post discussing the possibility of returning players.

“IF there are returners… I’d love to see them bring back some old school players!” Pope wrote. “Let me know your thoughts on who you’d like to see ✨”

The post immediately sparked conversations among fans who began sharing wish lists of former houseguests they would like to see return. Several viewers interpreted Pope’s wording as a sign that she was genuinely curious about a potential veteran cast, while others jokingly suggested she should be focusing on answering a call from production instead.

Among those reacting to the post was former “Big Brother” houseguest Claire Rehfuss, who delivered a response that quickly circulated among fans.

“girl PICK UP THE PHONE,” Rehfuss wrote.

The exchange generated even more buzz within the “Big Brother” community, with many viewers taking Rehfuss’ comment as a playful nod to the ongoing rumors. While neither Pope nor CBS has confirmed any involvement in Season 28, the interaction only intensified fan speculation.

Reports have recently suggested that producers may be considering a mix of veteran and new players for the upcoming season, though CBS has not officially announced the cast or format.

From Sacramento State Track Star to Reality TV Standout

Long before she competed on “Big Brother,” Pope built a reputation as a fierce competitor at California State University, Sacramento.

According to a Sacramento State profile, Pope excelled both academically and athletically during her time at the university. She competed as a track and field athlete and developed the competitive mindset that later helped her succeed inside the “Big Brother” house. The university described her as someone who consistently embraced challenges and pushed herself to improve.

Pope has often credited athletics with teaching her discipline, resilience, and the ability to perform under pressure, qualities that became apparent throughout her reality television journey.

Her competitive background translated well to the game. During Season 27, Pope won multiple competitions and established herself as one of the strongest physical competitors in the house. Many fans viewed her as the player to beat during the final stretch of the season.

Pope Continues Building Her Career After ‘Big Brother’

Since leaving the show, Pope has continued expanding her presence as both a model and gaming streamer.

Sacramento State highlighted how Pope has successfully balanced multiple career paths while staying connected to the competitive spirit that helped shape her success. The university noted that she has embraced opportunities in entertainment and content creation while continuing to engage with fans who followed her journey on “Big Brother.”

That continued connection with fans may explain why her recent social media activity generated so much attention. Every post she shares about Season 28 immediately becomes part of the larger conversation surrounding the future of the franchise.

Whether Pope is simply enjoying the speculation from the sidelines or teasing something bigger remains unclear. Until CBS officially unveils its Season 28 cast, fans will likely continue analyzing every social media post for clues.

For now, one thing is certain: Morgan Pope remains one of the most talked-about names in the “Big Brother” community, and viewers would clearly welcome her back into the house if the opportunity arises.