What to Pack If You’re Going on ‘Big Brother,’ According to a Former Winner

If you’re going on “Big Brother,” or just want to know what life inside the house is like, the one and only Rachel Reilly has created the ultimate packing list for you.

If the “Big Brother 13” winner could go back into the “Big Brother” house again, she shared a list on Instagram of things she would bring in her black duffle bag. After all, the first strategic choice one can make before entering the house is … what to wear.

“Look, people are going to see you. Your clothes are going to stand out. And that’s one of the first things that they’re going to remember about you,” she said on social media on June 4.

Why What You Wear Is Important on ‘Big Brother,” According to Rachel Reilly

CBS Rachel Reilly on “Big Brother 27”

Reality TV icon Rachel Reilly shared a detailed packing list for those who are about to enter the “Big Brother” house on July 9 for the premiere of season 28 (or for those who just want to live out their dreams from their couch while watching the live feeds).

“I’ve been on ‘Big Brother’ three times, but what I never forget is you pack for your personality,” Reilly said, a nod to her luxurious and over-the-top gowns and hats and shoes and accessories and outfits she’s known for putting together.

CBS Rachel Reilly on “Big Brother 27”

“Do you wear a cowboy hat all the time? Are you the girl in a sequin dress? Are you the girl wearing overalls?” she added. “Reality TV is about personality, and you have got to show it starting with your outfit.”

She adds that “looking cute is important,” but “being comfortable is strategic.”

What Should You Pack If You’re Going on ‘Big Brother’

Here’s a look at a “Big Brother” packing list, according to Reilly:

Clothes that show your personality

Dresses and outfits for live shows

Pajamas and robes

Swimwear and cover-ups

Workout gear

Sneakers, slippers, slip-on shoes and sandals

Sunglasses and fun hats

Accessories that make your outfit feel different

Makeup and hair products

Perfume and things that make you smell good

Jewelry, belts and cowboy hats

Oh, and the “most underrated packing item,” according to Reilly? A long-sleeve sweater.

“The house is freezing, you’re outside at all hours, and after a few weeks comfort becomes more important than fashion,” she said.

‘Big Brother 28’ Premieres July 9 on CBS

CBS “Big Brother” season 28 will premiere on Thursday, July 9 on CBS.

Season 28 of “Big Brother” premieres on CBS on July 9, 2026 at 8 p.m. with Julie Chen Moonves returning as host. The show will reach its milestone 1,000th episode this summer.

Here’s a look at the CBS programming schedule for season 28 of “Big Brother”:

Premiere: Thursday, July 9 – 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET

90-minute episode: Sunday, July 12 – 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET

Every Wednesday – 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET

Every Thursday – 8 to 9 p.m. ET

Live eviction shows: every Sunday – 8 to 9 p.m. ET

And the details for companion show “Big Brother: Unlocked“:

Premiere: Friday, July 10 – 8 to 9 p.m. ET

Will air on Fridays – 8 to 9 p.m. ET

“Big Brother: Unlocked” is the “Big Brother” companion show, featuring behind-the-scenes footage, guest appearances, and interviews. The series, which was introduced during “BB27,” will now feature a live studio audience.

“Packed with new segments and returning fan favorites, the series breaks down gameplay, evaluates the competition and shares insider perspectives,” CBS said in a news release.

Last season, season 24 winner Taylor Hale and season 16 winner Derrick Levasseur hosted the show. The hosts for the upcoming “Big Brother: Unlocked” have yet to be revealed.