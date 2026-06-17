Tiffany Derry: 5 Fast Facts About the Celebrity Chef & ‘MasterChef’ Judge

Chef Tiffany Derry has built one of the most impressive careers in the food world, going from a teenage restaurant worker in Texas to a nationally recognized chef, restaurateur, television personality, and judge. Fans may know her from “Top Chef,” “MasterChef,” or Food Network competitions, but there’s much more to her story than what viewers see on television. Here are five fast facts about Tiffany Derry.

1. She Started Working in Restaurants at Just 15 Years Old

Long before she became a television star, Derry was learning about the restaurant business as a teenager. She was born and raised in Beaumont, Texas.

Tiffany got her first job at an International House of Pancakes when she was only 15 years old. Her early experiences in the restaurant world helped shape her passion for hospitality and cooking.

She would later attend The Art Institute of Houston, where she studied culinary arts. She started building the foundation for her professional career. Her Southern upbringing and family traditions continue to influence her cooking style today.

2. ‘Top Chef’ Helped Launch Her National Career

Many people were first introduced to Derry while she competed on Season 7 of “Top Chef.” She was a fan favorite thanks to her calm demeanor, strong cooking skills, and Southern-inspired dishes.

She would go on to become a finalist that season, but she did not win. However, fans did her the show’s Fan Favorite. She would then go on to make the finale during her run on “Top Chef: All Stars.”

Her time on “Top Chef” helped her to become one of the most recognizable chefs to emerge from the franchise.

3. Her Restaurants Have Earned National Recognition

Derry is the mastermind behind several successful restaurant concepts in Texas, which include Roota Chicken Shak and Roots Southern Table.

For Roots Southern Table, it became one of the most talked-about restaurants in the country shortly after it opened. It earned national acclaim and was even named a finalist for the James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant.

Derry was also named a finalist for Best Chef: Texas, which made it a landmark year for the chef and her growing restaurant empire.

She continues to expand her footprint with additional concepts, including Radici, an Italian-inspired restaurant in North Texas.

4. She Has Become a Familiar Face Across Food TV

You may have learned about Derry on “Top Chef,” but her television career has grown far beyond Bravo.

Derry has appeared on several cooking and competition shows, including “Cutthroat Kitchen,” “Tournament of Champions,” “Worst Cooks in America,” “Bobby’s Triple Threat,” and “Bar Rescue.”

Her career reached another milestone in 2025 when she joined “MasterChef” as a judge alongside Gordon Ramsay and Joe Bastianich. Her combination of culinary experience, warmth, and mentorship has made her a popular addition to the long-running show.

5. Family Life

Derry lives in Dallas, Texas. She is the proud mother of son Jaren Mitchell, who is in his 20s. However, Tiffany told Food Network that he will always be her “baby boy!” He recently earned his second master’s degree, which Tiffany said they celebrate his accomplishments as often as possible.

When she’s not on set or hard at work running her restaurant empire, she’s traveling the world for fresh culinary inspiration and advocating for equity in her community.