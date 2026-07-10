Rachel Reilly’s Shocking ‘Big Brother 28’ Fate Teases ‘Survivor’ Winner

“Big Brother 28” welcomed three reality television veterans into the game during its July 9 premiere, but one legend’s return—Rachel Reilly, who surprised fans with her appearance on Big Brother 28—ended much sooner than expected.

“Big Brother” winner Rachel Reilly entered the house alongside returning Season 26 player Angela Murray and “Survivor” fan favorite Rick Devens. However, a bizarre prehistoric twist appeared to end Reilly’s pursuit of a second victory before the competition had even begun. In fact, Rachel Reilly Big Brother 28 quickly became a trending topic on social media due to the shocking twist.

The premiere concluded with another surprise when host Julie Chen Moonves traveled to a date connected to “Survivor” winner Dee Valladares. Although the episode did not officially reveal who will enter the game next, the clue left viewers wondering whether Valladares could become the newest reality star to join the season.

Rachel Reilly’s Return Takes a Prehistoric Turn

The Season 28 premiere introduced a time-travel theme that allowed the new houseguests to recruit familiar reality television personalities from different points in the past.

After the cast entered the house, Chen Moonves revealed that none of the players already inside would become the season’s first Head of Household. She also announced that not everyone competing during the season had moved in yet.

Former “Big Brother” houseguest Enzo Palumbo appeared as the CEO of the fictional Meow Meow Enterprises and helped send groups of players on missions through time.

The first mission led to a younger version of Murray, who eventually appeared in the present-day house. Another group traveled to Fiji and delivered an invitation connected to “Survivor” host Jeff Probst. The invitation ultimately brought Devens into the game.

The final mission took players to Las Vegas in 2010 to recruit Reilly during her time as a VIP cocktail waitress. Notably, this scene will be memorable for all fans watching Rachel Reilly Big Brother 28 this season.

Reilly first competed on “Big Brother 12” before returning the following year and winning “Big Brother 13.” She later appeared on “The Amazing Race” and “The Traitors,” remaining one of the most recognizable personalities in the “Big Brother” franchise.

Her arrival appeared to complete the group of returning reality veterans. Reilly quickly made it clear that she planned to pursue another victory.

“Nothing is coming between me and my Big Brother double crown,” Reilly declared during the episode.

Her return took an unexpected turn when the cast traveled approximately 175 million years into the past. A velociraptor chased Reilly toward the top of a volcano before she fell inside.

Chen Moonves then delivered the news to the remaining players.

“I can confirm that Rachel has fallen into the volcano and reached her untimely demise,” the host announced.

Despite the dramatic scene, the unusual nature of the twist leaves questions about whether Reilly has truly exited the competition. “Big Brother” has introduced fake eliminations, secret powers and unexpected returns throughout its history, making it difficult to determine whether viewers have seen the last of the two-time player. Additionally, Rachel Reilly Big Brother 28 fans are still debating the impact of this twist online.

Did the Premiere Tease Dee Valladares as Rachel’s Replacement?

The episode ended before revealing the full impact of Reilly’s apparent departure.

Following the volcano incident, Chen Moonves entered the time machine in search of another reality television player. The date displayed was Dec. 20, 2023.

The clue immediately points toward “Survivor 45,” which aired its finale that night. Valladares defeated Austin Li Coon and Jake O’Kane to win the season and take home the $1 million prize.

The timing has led to speculation that Valladares could enter the “Big Brother” house as Reilly’s replacement. However, the premiere stopped short of showing Valladares or confirming the identity of the next potential houseguest.

Valladares would bring another experienced social strategist into the game if the clue leads to her. During “Survivor 45,” she formed strong relationships while maintaining control over key decisions. Her ability to balance strategy with a successful social game ultimately helped secure her victory.

Her possible arrival could also add another layer to the season’s reality crossover. Murray brings previous “Big Brother” experience, while Devens competed on multiple seasons of “Survivor.” Adding a former “Survivor” winner would give the new players another experienced competitor to consider while forming early alliances.

The premiere also leaves several unanswered questions. It remains unclear whether Reilly’s fall officially removed her from the game, whether Valladares will replace her or whether the time-travel storyline has another twist ahead. Above all, Rachel Reilly Big Brother 28 could still see more surprises unfold as the season progresses.

For now, Reilly’s attempt to earn a second “Big Brother” crown appears to have ended at the bottom of a prehistoric volcano. However, longtime viewers know that unusual circumstances rarely mean a player’s story is truly over.

“Big Brother 28” continues on CBS.

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