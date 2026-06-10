Julie Chen Says ‘Big Brother’ Is ‘Making History’ With 1000th Episode

Julie Chen Moonves is just as excited as fans are for season 28 of “Big Brother.”

In an Instagram video posted June 9, the longtime CBS reality TV show host teased the upcoming season, expressed her excitement, and even prepared fans for the show’s 1000th episode airing this summer.

‘Big Brother’ Makes History With 1000th Episode Airing Summer 2026

Chen Moonves shared a selfie-style video from IGN Live—a fan fest for video games, TV, anime, pop culture, and more—where she shared her excitement for “Big Brother 28,” premiering on CBS on July 9.

“We’re only weeks away from ‘BB28.’ I’m so excited,” Chen Moonves said. “But first, did you also know that we’re making history this summer? We’re having our 1,000th episode.”

CBS and “Big Brother” announced the history-making news last month; the show will air its “milestone” 1000th episode. There are about 975 episodes that have aired so far.

“And I don’t think any primetime show in the history of television has ever had that. At least not to my knowledge, I’m sticking with it,” Chen Moonves joked. “We’ve had so many memorable moments in the last 27 seasons, three celebrity seasons, and one [‘Over the Top’].”

In addition to the epic 1000th episode, “Big Brother” 28 will have the show’s “most programming hours ever.”

‘Big Brother 28’ Programming Schedule

CBS “Big Brother” season 28 will premiere on Thursday, July 9 on CBS.

Here’s a look at the CBS programming schedule for season 28 of “Big Brother”:

Premiere: Thursday, July 9 – 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET

90-minute episode: Sunday, July 12 – 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET

Every Wednesday – 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET

Every Thursday – 8 to 9 p.m. ET

Live eviction shows: every Sunday – 8 to 9 p.m. ET

And the details for companion show “Big Brother: Unlocked“:

Premiere: Friday, July 10 – 8 to 9 p.m. ET

Will air on Fridays – 8 to 9 p.m. ET

“Big Brother: Unlocked” is the “Big Brother” companion show, featuring behind-the-scenes footage, guest appearances, and interviews. The series, which was introduced during “BB27,” will now feature a live studio audience.

“Packed with new segments and returning fan favorites, the series breaks down gameplay, evaluates the competition and shares insider perspectives,” CBS said in a news release.

Last season, season 24 winner Taylor Hale and season 16 winner Derrick Levasseur hosted the show. The hosts for the upcoming “Big Brother: Unlocked” have yet to be revealed.

What Are Fans’ Favorite ‘Big Brother’ Memories?

CBS “Big Brother” Season 5 Cast

In Chen Moonves’ post this week, she asked fans what they remember most about “Big Brother” throughout the past two decades.

“What are some of your favorite memories? Let me know,” she said.

Here’s a look at some of fans’ (and former houseguests’) favorite memories:

“My favorite memory is most recent but it’s Ashley tryna switch her vote 😂”

“my favorite memory is Felicia falling into the hottub and always dropping her microphones into the toilet 😂”

“Easily, hands down, @frankiejgrande winning ‘Moving the Chain’ single-handedly”

“Dr will all of season 7”

“When the pug entered the house!!!”

“Vince making an absolute [expletive] of himself last season is pretty epic tv! Def my most recent fav.”

“All of season 16 <3”

“Josh’s pots & pans & Angela’s crazy eyes😄”