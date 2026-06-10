Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Daughter Reacts to Their Proud Moment at Portia’s Graduation

Kyle Richards’ daughter Alexia Umansky shared a sweet video of her parents nearly three years after their split.

On June 9, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s second-eldest daughter posted footage from the graduation ceremonies for the youngest Umansky child, Portia.

In a TikTok clip, Alexia posted a video from the stands at a pre-graduation ceremony for Portia, 18. The video showed both Richards and her ex, Mauricio Umansky, proudly holding up their cell phones to capture footage of their youngest daughter as she walked down an aisle in the high school gym and took her seat among her classmates. Richards and Umansky also affectionately put their arms around one another as they emotionally celebrated their youngest daughter on her special day.

“Nothing prepares you for the feeling of watching your parents watch their baby graduate,” Alexia captioned the clip.

She also posted from her Instagram story to show the moment Portia’s name was called to accept her diploma at the official graduation ceremony.

Kyle Richards Also Posted Photos From Portia’s Big Day

Alexia’s post came after Richards shared her own photos from the Baccalaureate at Portia’s school.

BravoTV.com shared screenshots of the RHOBH family posing at Portia’s high school for the pre-graduation celebration. Alexia’s husband, Jake Zingerman, was included in the photo of the sisters Alexia, Sophia, Portia, and Farrah Aldjufrie, and their parents as they posed together in front of a mural at the school.

“Today we had [Portia]’s Baccalaureate at school. A beautiful pre-graduation ceremony,” Richards captioned the photos. “I can’t believe my baby is graduating on Tuesday!”

RHOBH Fans First Met Portia When She Was a Toddler

Getty Kyle Richards, Portia Umansky and Mauricio Umansky/Getty

Portia was barely in preschool when fans first met her on RHOBH. During a February 2026 Amazon Live, Richards noted that her youngest daughter grew up on TV.

“The funny thing is, she’s been on TV since she was 1 year old,” the RHOBH OG said of Portia. “We had her second birthday party on Season 1. So, she went from diapers to going to college… It’s just so weird to think that she’s gonna be leaving and going to college. “

Earlier this year, Richards revealed that Portia will go on to study communications at the University of Colorado Boulder. Colorado is a special place for the Umansky family, as they have a vacation home in Aspen that they live at part-time throughout the year.

As for the clan’s main home in Encino, California, Richards has said she is getting prepared for life as an empty nester as her two youngest daughters spend less and less time at home with her.

Speaking on an Amazon Livestream, she noted that two of her four daughters had already moved out of the family home and that she knew it wouldn’t be long before all of them were out on their own.

“But they do go out a lot and they’re busy a lot, so I already know what that feels like to be an empty nester, which is really weird,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star added.