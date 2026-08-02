Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock Bring Some Magic to Hollywood Cemetery

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock made an unexpected appearance at a screening of the 1998 movie “Practical Magic” ahead of the highly anticipated sequel.

“Practical Magic 2” Cast Raises a Toast With Fans

The screening was held near the Hollywood Forever Cemetery and was the perfect Summerween event for spooky season enthusiasts.

“‘Practical Magic’ is the perfect movie to show at a cemetery,” Bullock said to onlookers, and Kidman added, “Thank you for all your support for getting this second film made that’s coming to you very soon.”

They also introduced the sequel’s new additions, Joey King and Maisie Williams, sharing a toast among themselves and the audience.

Excitement has been building for the sequel, “Practical Magic 2,” which shows Kidman and Bullock in the same roles as the Owens sisters more than 20 years later. Bullock’s daughters are played by Joey King and Maisie Williams, who help confront the tragic curse that has been haunting the family and threatens their well-being.

Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Feeling Safe on Set

Kidman dished on the sequel to Interview magazine in 2025 with Ariana Grande.

“I have such a strong relationship with all those women, so I felt protected and loved. It was just very, very safe,” she said.

She went on to explain that filming is usually an intense experience for her, but this project was different because it was a warm and loving environment. She emphasized the importance of sisterhood during production.

The film is scheduled to drop on September 18 and was filmed in London over the summer. This sequel has been long-awaited, and Kidman was thrilled to reunite with Bullock, along with serving as a producer.

She emphasized how enjoyable this project was in the interview because of how safe she felt around her co-workers, even newcomers Joey King and Maisie Williams. Kidman described the emotional safety she felt on set as one of the most meaningful experiences she had during production.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman Revisit Their Lasting Bond

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Bullock also shared a sweet birthday tribute to the actress on Instagram back in June, referring to her as her “witchy sister.” Kidman also shared with People in 2025 that returning to the screen together felt natural and that the two have remained close since the original film.

“We were just right back into it,” she said. “I adore her, and she is so funny and so lovable. And we’re just having the best time together.”

Bullock also once joked that their bond was renewed during reshoots through good conversation and a bottle of wine in an old interview with TODAY.

“The fact is, we don’t have anything in common, except for at the dinner table with a bottle of wine, and everything blends sort of together,” she said on air.

She also recalled a memorable moment with her co-star during the interview.

“And Nicole just put the bottle on the table and said, ‘You know what? There’s no reason we shouldn’t be drunk here.’ And I said, ‘You know what? That’s true,’” Bullock added.

Fans continue to be excited to see the camaraderie between the women involved with the “Practical Magic” movies return to the screen this fall with the sequel.