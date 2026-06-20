Sandra Bullock Calls Nicole Kidman Her ‘Witchy Sister’ in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Nicole Kidman celebrated her 59th birthday with a simple message of gratitude and an outpouring of love from friends, family, and fans. The Oscar winner marked the occasion on June 20 by sharing a sun-soaked photo on Instagram, with a heartfelt caption. “Another trip around the sun ☀️💛 Thank you for all the birthday love xx #SummerSolsticeBaby,” she wrote.

Among the many well-wishers were Reese Witherspoon and Naomi Watts, but one message stood out.

Sandra Bullock, Kidman’s longtime friend and “Practical Magic” co-star, shared a touching tribute that reminded fans just how close the two actresses have remained over the years.

A ‘Practical Magic 2’ Birthday Shoutout

With “Practical Magic 2” now less than three months away from its September 11 release, Bullock embraced the sisterly bond she and Kidman famously share on screen.

“Happy birthday to my witchy sister,” she wrote alongside a video montage. “Call it magic when I’m next to you.” She ended the message with a pink heart and magic wand emoji.

The heartfelt montage offered fans a look at the friendship behind the film, featuring Kidman, Bullock, Joey King and other cast members sharing laughs and dancing together during a visit to the Las Vegas Sphere.

Getty Nicole Kidman (L) and US actress/producer Sandra Bullock

Other moments showed Kidman and Bullock back in character as Gillian and Sally Owens, sharing laughs and hugs between takes, while offering fans a glimpse of scenes from the upcoming sequel.

King, who joins the franchise as Kylie Owens, a role Evan Rachel Wood played in the 1998 original, added her own birthday note to her on-screen aunt.

“Happy birthday to the most stunning person outside and in,” she wrote on her Instagram story, tagging Kidman.

Inside Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman’s Return to ‘Practical Magic’

Bullock and Kidman had not shared the screen since the original “Practical Magic,” making their reunion for the sequel especially meaningful.

Kidman told People in August 2025 that slipping back into their characters felt natural, comparing their off-screen connection to that of sisters.

“We were just right back into it,” she said. “I adore her and she is so funny and so lovable. And we’re just having the best time together.”

Getty Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock Reunite in “Practical Magic 2”

Bullock has also spoken fondly about their friendship over the years.

In a resurfaced interview with TODAY, she joked that their bond was strengthened during reshoots thanks to a shared appreciation for good conversation and a bottle of wine.

Play

“The fact is, we don’t have anything in common, except for at the dinner table with a bottle of wine and everything blends sort of together,” she said, as per People.

Bullock then recalled one memorable moment with her co-star.

“And Nicole just put the bottle on the table and said, ‘You know what? There’s no reason we shouldn’t be drunk here.’ And I said, ‘You know what? That’s true,” Bullock added.

With “Practical Magic 2” set to arrive this fall, the easy camaraderie between Kidman, Bullock and the new generation of cast members gives fans plenty of reason to be excited about the sequel’s return to the beloved world.