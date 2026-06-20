Dua Lipa Shares First Look at Wedding Gown in New Photos With Callum Turner

Dua Lipa is letting fans catch a glimpse of her star-studded Italian wedding to actor Callum Turner.

The 30-year-old Grammy-winning singer shared a series of photos from the couple’s lavish June 6 wedding in Sicily on Instagram on Saturday, June 20. The photos showed the happy couple looking loved up, posing beside each other and kissing.

Dua Lipa Showcases Custom Chanel Dress

In the newly shared photos, people can finally see up close the crystal-embellished feathery Chanel gown. This is the first Chanel haute couture wedding dress designed by Matthieu Blazy for a friend of the house, per Vogue. The dress featured an intricate, low-cut back and a feathery train. She accompanied the white gown with a feather-detailed headpiece and a six-meter tulle wedding veil .

Vogue reports that the dress was hand-embroidered with 480,000 beads by Atelier Montex, and featuring trompe l’oeil jewels requiring 1,155 hours of needlework by Lesage and was delicately underlined with 25,000 feathers by Lemarié.

Callum Turner wore a custom Louis Vuitton suit.

What We Know About Dua Lipa’s Wedding to Callum Turner

Although we don’t know a great deal about Dua and Callum’s Sicilian wedding ceremony, we do know it took place at Palermo’s Villa Valguarnera, as reported by Vogue, an 18th-century mansion known as “little Versailles.” According to Vanity Fair, Elton John performed “Your Song,” and guests were served a dinner of local specialities.

The star studded guest list included Charli xcx, Donatella Versace, Joe Alwyn, Olivia Dean, Mark Ronson and his wife Grace Gummer, and Tame Impala singer Kevin Parker.

The Daily Mail reported that the event cost more than $1.7 million.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Week Long Wedding Celebration

On 31st May, Dua and Callum officially married at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall, surrounded by a small group of friends and family.

The bride wore a custom white skirt suit by Schiaparelli couture, designed by Daniel Roseberry. The tailored look consisted of a fitted ivory cady blazer with gold buttons and a matching asymmetric skirt. She paired the Biana Jagger-influenced suit with a wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones, white gloves and pointed white Christian Louboutin pumps. The groom wore a classic navy double-breasted suit, with a matching shirt and tie.

The day after the London ceremony, a source told People that Turner and Lipa were excited to have both small and large wedding ceremonies. “They get to enjoy the best of both worlds,” the insider said. “A private moment together and a larger celebration with family and friends in Italy.”

The source added that their legal city hall wedding was “exactly what they wanted. It was intimate and meaningful, and they were surrounded by loved ones. They had a small celebration after the ceremony and are so excited for what’s still to come.”

A week later, the pair had a lavish 3-day celebration of their romance in Palermo.

Last June, the singer told British Vogue that the “Eternity” actor had proposed with a ring that he had made for her.

She admitted she “never really understood the weight of” marriage until her engagement. “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling,” she said.