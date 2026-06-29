Dua Lipa Sizzles in Bikini Photos While on Honeymoon With Husband Callum Turner

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are married, and the happy couple is currently on honeymoon in a picturesque location in Italy. The “Be the One” singer shared several photos from her honeymoon on Instagram, including pictures of her lying on the bed and drinking coffee, and her incredible swimsuit collection. But what stands out most is how happy she looks!

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner’s Seaside Honeymoon

In the caption of the post on Instagram, Lipa wrote, “Roadtripping IT.” Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts, praising the singer’s beauty and happiness. “So beautiful and natural,” a comment reads. “Queen,” another fan wrote.

Other reactions include, “We were waiting for these pictures so baaaaad,” “The life I want,” and “The diving on the bed is that the married feeling.”

Lipa and Turner got married in a small ceremony in London, England, on May 31, before jetting off to Sicily, Italy, for a lavish wedding celebration on June 6. They have since shared photos from their wedding day on social media, and it looks like a beautiful, magical event.

“The London ceremony was exactly what they wanted. It was intimate and meaningful, and they were surrounded by loved ones,” a source told People. “They get to enjoy the best of both worlds. A private moment together and a larger celebration with family and friends in Italy.”

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner’s Relationship History

Dipa and Turner have been romantically linked since 2024 after they were seen dancing at the Los Angeles premiere of “Masters of the Air.” In an August 2025 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the musician, who was engaged to Turner at the time, opened up about their relationship and the change in herself.

“I love love. It is a beautiful thing. It’s a really inspiring thing,” she said. “You find yourself so intensely falling all the time in the best way possible. That vulnerability is so scary, but I feel so lucky to get to feel it. I’ve spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I’m letting go of that feeling and just being like, ‘Okay, if I’m supposed to get hurt, then this is what’s going to happen.’ I have to just allow love.’”

She added, “I’m happier than ever, so it feels like I’m doing a disservice by not talking about it. … When you’re a public person, anything that’s very personal is very vulnerable. It’s not like I don’t want to share it.”

The couple is believed to be honeymooning on the Amalfi Coast, with a source telling People that they chose this destination because “Italy is their favorite place.” They continued, “They have so many happy memories there together. Returning to Sicily to celebrate their wedding and create even more memories felt very special. It made Italy a natural choice for their honeymoon.”

Of the destination and their daily activities, another source said, “They spend their days enjoying the water, talking, laughing and soaking up the sunshine. They look incredibly happy, keep holding hands and are very cute.”