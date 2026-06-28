Dua Lipa Wishes Her Beautiful Lookalike Mom a Happy Birthday — ‘Queen of Our House & Hearts’

English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has wished her beautiful lookalike mother a happy birthday.

Per People, Lipa, 30, is the daughter of Kosovan Albanian parents Anesa (Mom) and Dukagjin (Dad). Both Anesa and Dukagjin have been incredibly supportive of their daughter throughout her career.

According to Famous Birthdays, Anesa — who has spent most of her life working in the hospitality and tourism industries — will turn 54 on Monday, June 29, having been born in Kosovo on June 29, 1972.

Lipa took to social media to say “Happy Birthday” to her ahead of the big day.

Dua Lips Says She Is ‘So Lucky’ to Have Anesa as a Mom

Dua Lipa posted her birthday message to her mother on her Instagram account, sharing her message with her 88.4 million followers.

The post comprised seven pictures of Anesa from over the years, five of which included Dua Lipa herself at various points in her life.

Lipa captioned her post, “Happy Birthday to my mamaaaa @anesalipa ❤️ we are so lucky to have you!! Everything good we have is from your love, patience and strength! Queen of our HOUSE N HEARTS!!! I love you so much.”

The star tagged her mom’s Instagram account in the caption. Anesa’s account has a hefty 247,000 following of its own.

Lipa’s fans and followers flocked to the post’s comments section to have their own say on it and send her mother their own birthday wishes.

Followers Wished ‘Mrs Lipa’ a Happy Birthday

Getty Dua Lipa (R) with her mother and father.

The comments section of Dua Lipa’s birthday post for her mother is teeming with messages from the star’s fans and followers.

Most pertinently, Anesa Lipa herself commented on the post, writing, “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @dualipa.”

Anesa’s other daughter and Dua Lipa’s sister, model Rina Lipa, commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

One of Lipa’s followers wrote, “Happy birthday Anesa!!! 💞⭐️💜💋❤️”

Another follower said, “Happy Birthday 🎂 she is so beautiful ❤️.”

An Albanian fan wrote, “Gezuar ditelindjen, familje fisnike shqiptare qe na nderuat neper bote. I keni dhene aq shume vendit tone🤍🇦🇱,” which translates as, “Happy birthday, noble Albanian family that honored us around the world. You have given so much to our country🤍🇦🇱.”

A very formal follower commented, “Happy birthday Mrs Lipa have a wonderful day ✨.”

Finally, one Instagram user simply said, “Your mother is beautiful❤️.”

Following her marriage to actor Callum Turner, 36, Dua Lipa is currently enjoying an extended honeymoon getaway in Italy. Per People, the couple got married in two separate celebrations. The first was an intimate civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, in their home country of England. The second was a lavish three-day wedding extravaganza in Sicily, Italy.

On Friday, June 26, Lipa posted a carousel of photographs on Instragram that she captioned, “Roadtripping 🇮🇹💋,” which suggests she and Turner are enjoying something of a tour of the beautiful country in Southern and Western Europe.

The pictures included selfies of Lipa, a picture of the couple sat waiting to dine, a picture of Lipa outside the Colosseum, and plenty of pictures of the beautiful Italian scenery.

We’d like to wish Dua Lipa’s mother, Anesa Lipa, the happiest of birthdays for tomorrow. We hope she has the most wonderful day celebrating with her nearest and dearest.