Donnie Wahlberg Breaks Down in Tears On Stage During New Kids on the Block Concert

Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the New Kids on the Block are currently performing in Las Vegas as part of their residency. As fans from around the world flock to see their show, the performers are having the time of their lives.

During a recent performance, Donnie Wahlberg felt overcome with intense emotions. After breaking down in tears, he addressed the audience and thanked them for their support.

Donnie Wahlberg Gets Choked Up During a New Kids on the Block Concert

New Kids on the Block rose to prominence in the ’80s, creating a dedicated fanbase that stood the test of time. Even after all these years, loyal listeners overwhelmingly support the group.

During a recent show in Vegas, Donnie Wahlberg recognized fans for their undying love and support.

“New Kids On The Block fans know how much Donnie Wahlberg loves them.❤️ He breaks down in tears onstage during NKOTB’s Las Vegas residency. (🎥: Instagram/ @JPASC24)” E! News shared in an Instagram post, tagging the original owner of the video.

“There are five gentlemen on this stage,” the 56-year-old addressed the audience as he tried to collect himself. “But the New Kids are not complete without all of you.”

“Thankful! 🙌🏼🥹❤️” Wahlberg replied in the comments. The official New Kids on the Block Instagram account echoed similar sentiments. Fans also expressed tremendous gratitude for the band.

“I’ve never seen a band that loves and appreciates their fans the way @NKOTB does. And @DonnieWahlberg’s heart is bigger than words can describe. ❤️” a kind fan added. “The special bond that has grown between the guys and the fans since the reunion is truly unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. It’s more than music—it’s a family, a community, and a connection that continues to grow stronger with every show, every memory, and every year. So thankful to be part of this journey. 🫶🏻❤️”

The Singer Expresses Frequently Gratitude

Donnie Wahlberg doesn’t typically break down in tears in front of thousands of adoring fans. However, he does often express gratitude for his life and career. Wahlberg credits his faith for carrying him through difficult times.

“Thankful Thursday! Reflecting on the last week and feeling such gratitude!” the singer shared on Instagram a few weeks ago. “For every step and stumble. For every high and low. He’s carried me (and us) through all of it. I’m so thankful. If you’re reading this, I’m thankful for you too! For your love, support and encouragement! It means so much! I love you Blockheads! I’m sending you #love right back and I #pray that your day is filled with peace! 🙏🏼❤️🥹🙌🏼✝️👑 #thankful #thursday #faith”

Though fans have eagerly anticipated a Las Vegas residency for quite some time, the band agreed the timing needed to be right for them.

“The time was right because I think Vegas was ready for us, and they came knocking on our door,” Donnie Wahlberg told The Hollywood Reporter in 2025. “Five years ago, 10 years ago, we probably would have said, ‘No, we just came off a grueling outdoor summer tour on five tour buses that bounced around the road every single night.'”

“We then set out to create a very exclusive show that is made for Vegas,” Wahlberg continued. “It’s designed, of course, for our fans first and foremost. But if you’re playing in Vegas, you’re playing for the world, so it’s to show not just our fans, but also the rest of the world, who we are and what we do — and also surprise our fans.”



