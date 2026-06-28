‘Labyrinth’ Turns 40: Jennifer Connelly’s Instagram Post Sparks Celebrity Tributes

Jennifer Connelly marked the 40th anniversary of “Labyrinth” with a short Instagram post that quickly spread across fan and celebrity circles. To accompany four classic images from the 1986 movie, the actress wrote simply, “Happy 40th anniversary, Labyrinth.”

The message was simple, but the reaction was immediate. Ariana Grande responded in the comments with “my heart,” while Whitney Cummings added a more intense tribute: “This movie is my mitochondria. This movie has all the power over me :).”

From Box Office Disappointment to Cult Classic Status

According to Men’s Journal, “Labyrinth” was released on June 27, 1986, and initially struggled both critically and commercially. The Jim Henson-directed fantasy starred David Bowie as the Goblin King and Jennifer Connelly as a teenager trying to rescue her baby brother.

The film opened with just $3.5 million in its first weekend and finished its theatrical run at around $34 million worldwide. It ranked eighth at the box office on debut, behind major hits like “Top Gun” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

Critical reception was also mixed. Gene Siskel called it “awful” and an “enormous waste of talent and money.” Roger Ebert wrote that the film “never really comes alive,” despite the “infinite care and pains” behind it.

‘Labyrinth’: A Film Ahead of Its Time

Despite its early struggles, “Labyrinth” has since been re-evaluated as a landmark fantasy film. According to Men’s Journal, it is now widely regarded as a cult classic and was later ranked among the best fantasy films of all time in updated lists.

The film combined puppetry, practical effects, musical sequences, and a surreal fairy-tale world. David Bowie’s performance as Jareth became central to its legacy, blending music and character in a way few films of the era attempted.

Jim Henson was reportedly “deeply disappointed” by the film’s initial reception. Puppeteer Dave Goelz recalled, “He was shaken because he had always followed his beacon, and it had always been true. He was shocked that he wasn’t in sync with his audience.”

Brian Henson later said his father “didn’t live long enough to see the rebound that came with its video release.”

Bowie’s Official Instagram Joins the “Labyrinth” Anniversary Celebrations

The official Instagram of the late David Bowie also marked the 40th anniversary with a photo of Bowie as the Goblin King and a caption inviting fans to share their “‘Labyrinth’ journey.”

The post also referenced the Marvel Labyrinth comics released in 1986 as a three-part adaptation of the film. According to Labyrinth Fandom, the comics closely follow the movie’s storyline but include notable differences, including a more overt ballroom scene where Jareth attempts to seduce Sarah and leans in to kiss her, prompting her to flee.

A Film That Grew Stronger After Release

Over time, “Labyrinth” found its audience through home video and repeated discovery across generations. According to Men’s Journal, it developed a reputation as a unique blend of camp, fantasy and emotional storytelling.

Brian Henson described it as having “a little bit of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ camp rock n roll in it, and yet it delivers as a deep fantasy. People just love it.”

That long-term affection has now carried into the streaming and social media era. Jennifer Connelly’s post may have been simple, but the response shows how “Labyrinth” continues to live far beyond its original release.

Watch David Bowie talking about “Labyrinth” here.

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