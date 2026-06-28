Jennifer Lopez Gives Glimpse Inside Twins Graduation Celebration

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating a major milestone for her family.

The former “American Idol” judge took to Instagram on Thursday, June 25, to share a collection of photos documenting the high school graduation of her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

All About the Sweet Post

The carousel offered fans a glimpse into the family’s celebration, mixing heartfelt graduation moments with snapshots from Lopez’s everyday life.

One touching photo captured Lopez embracing her son, Max, after the ceremony. Wearing his graduation attire and several colorful leis around his neck, Max smiled as he wrapped an arm around his mother’s shoulder.

Lopez also included several images highlighting Emme’s graduation. One showed the graduate seated in front of an illuminated “Class of 2026” sign while wearing a purple lei over a graduation gown.

Another close-up focused on Emme’s decorated graduation cap, which featured horse silhouettes, gold stars and the handwritten phrase, “Not my last rodeo.”

The graduation photos were interspersed with other personal moments, including behind-the-scenes images from a photoshoot, a leisurely breakfast with a large croissant, relaxing at home with chocolate, and cupcakes inspired by Lopez’s upcoming Netflix film, Office Romance. The final slide featured a simple message that read, “Beautiful means ‘be you to the full.’”

“They say I’m lucky, I don’t disagree…Just this feeling ✨💫,” Lopez captioned the post.

Lopez Is Proud of Her Twins

The graduation celebration comes just weeks after Lopez proudly spoke about her children’s academic accomplishments during an interview with Extra.

According to Lopez, both Max and Emme were accepted into every college they applied to and each received scholarship offers.

“I am so proud that they set goals for themselves,” she said. “They all got into all five colleges that they applied to. They both got a scholarship to each, you know, one scholarship to each. Each one got a scholarship to a school. And I just felt like they work so hard.”

Lopez went on to praise her twins’ determination, explaining that both have ADHD and faced challenges throughout their education.

“I watched how hard they worked, from the time they were like… when school gets serious in the fifth grade, and they just worked hard,” she continued. “They have ADHD, and so they need to learn differently, and there were struggles and times, and I’m just so proud of them because they did what they said they were going to do, and they’re good people.”

Prior to the graduation post fans noticed that an Instagram account documenting graduating seniors at Windward School appeared to identify Emme by the name Oskar Muñiz, per InStyle.

The resurfaced post has prompted discussion among fans, though neither Lopez nor Emme has publicly addressed the name or commented on the reports.

Lopez has frequently shared how much motherhood means to her, often describing Max and Emme as her greatest source of pride.

As her twins prepare to begin the next chapter of their lives, the actress made it clear that watching them reach this milestone is one she won’t soon forget.

With graduation now behind them and college on the horizon, Lopez’s latest post captured both a proud family celebration and the excitement surrounding what comes next for Max and Emme as they embark on a new stage of adulthood.