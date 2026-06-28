Lizzo Rocks Skin-Tight Spandex & Debuts New Hairstyle on the Red Carpet

When Lizzo attended the VERZUZ: Pretty Ricky vs. B2K at Apple Music Studios presented by Complex and Apple Music event in Los Angeles, she looked noticeably different. The event was held on Thursday, June 25, and the singer opted for a completely new hairstyle with bangs.

Lizzo Rocks Spandex & Debuts New Hair on the Red Carpet

Getty Lizzo attends VERZUZ: Pretty Ricky vs. B2K event

The star has favored blonde hair in recent months and has tried out several different styles, including wavy hair styled into a middle parting, which she wore to the World Premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Scary Movie” at Paramount Theatre on June 3, and straight blonde hair styled into a side parting for the “Scary Movie” Young Hollywood Event on May 28. The wispy bangs and straight style she opted for earlier this week caught fans’ attention, and they have been raving about her appearance.

Lizzo posted several photos from the night on Instagram, which also showed off her skin-tight spandex jumpsuit. The style looked great on her and highlighted her significant weight loss. In the caption, she wrote, “Alexx can you get my shoes in this???” Fans flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

“The hair, the body, the photography, the… omg! You look gorgeous, ma’am,” a fan wrote. “Literally illegal to look that good,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Confidence looks good on people who own who they are,” “Lizzo your so incredible,” and “Peace of Art.”

Lizzo Discusses Weight Loss Transformation

Lizzo does appear to be incredibly confident in her photos, and fans love to see it. She has been an advocate for body positivity and has embraced her curves. Still, she has lost a significant amount of weight in recent years, which she discussed in a Substack essay in November 2025.

In Lizzo’s essay, she discussed her weight-loss journey, which began in 2023. “It was never about being ‘thin’ for me. I don’t even think it’s possible for me to be considered actually ‘thin,’” she wrote. “I will always have the stretch, and the skin of a woman who carries great weight. And I’m proud of that. Even when the world doesn’t want me to be. The way I’ve been treated as a public figure since I was introduced to the world as a confident, body-positive figure has been borderline emotional abuse. And it’s simply because of my weight.”

She continued, “I am still a proud big girl. Objectively Big. Over 200 pounds. And I love myself as much as I’ve loved myself no matter what the scale says.”

It is unclear how much weight Lizzo has lost since the start of her transformation, but she did share in an Instagram post in January 2025 that she had reached her goal weight. “I did it,” she wrote in the caption. “Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!”

Fans flooded the comment section with praise for Lizzo and her determination to take control of her fitness.