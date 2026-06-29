Beach Boys Icon Is Selling His Enormous ‘Castle’ for a Whopping $43 Million

If you were impressed by Sally Jessy Raphael’s 43-room castle-like mansion, which she put on the market for $5 million, then you’ll definitely want to check out the massive celebrity-worthy and super-expensive property being sold by a music industry icon which is even bigger and costs $38 million more than the former talk show host’s abode.

“One of the founders of legendary California band the Beach Boys has listed his palatial Lake Tahoe home for a staggering $43 million,” the New York Post reported on Saturday, June 27. “Mike Love, 85, who helped craft such classics at ‘California Girls’ and ‘Good Vibrations,’ shares the home with his wife Jacquelyne and has lived there for more than four decades.”

Now, he’s ready to pass it on to a new owner.

The Estate Is Meant for ‘Ultra-Wealthy, Exclusive-Type’ Owners

Although the impressive dwelling was built in 1997, the real estate agent representing the property, Jeannette Harpole, of Keller Williams Realty, told The California Post (via the New York Post) that the impressive residence “is akin to a ‘modern-day castle.'”

“Highlights of the stone-covered mansion include a recording studio, home theater, wine cellar, a poker room, an in-home sauna and gym, and a pool with panoramic views of Lake Tahoe,” the New York Post points out. “During the winter, the home even features a ‘built-in ice skating rink,’ Harpole said, adding that the estate has been curated for ‘ultra-wealthy, exclusive-type of people.'”

“Harpole … explained that Love’s wife ‘hand-selected’ pieces for the mansion and that its rooms have themes modeled after different parts of the world,” the NY Post added, while noting that “[t]he couple hired … southern Indian temple artisans to design the front door and had it blessed by a temple priest.”

Enviable Perks, Unique Style and Seemingly Endless Space

Sitting on 2.5 acres of land, the spacious home spans 18,922 square feet and offers residents 10 bedrooms as well as 15 bathrooms.

“Above the eastern shore of Lake Tahoe, this estate … is surrounded by 6 acres placed into conservation by the family to preserve the landscape and prevent future development,” according to the Keller Williams Realty listing. “This protected land secures the setting by preserving the privacy, the views, and the natural surroundings as they exist today.”

When the new owners arrive at the property, they will enter through “an elegant wrought iron … gate,” before finding themselves in front of the “hand-carved 10 inch solid wood Ganesha door” which “presides over the stone arch entry,” the listing tells potential buyers.

Once inside, the listing notes that those who live inside of the home will come across a koi pond, which “flows at the base of a spiral staircase beneath a hand-painted celestial dome.”

“A professional chef’s kitchen, a private cinema, a wine cellar and tasting room, a gym, a boardroom, a cedar sauna and steam room, and multiple gathering spaces across three floors make this one of the most extensively appointed estates on the lake,” according to the listing.

When it comes to the home’s primary suite, the listing tells those who are interested that it’s found “[s]ecure in its own wing of the estate” and “opens directly to a private lake-view deck with the Sierra Nevada across the water.”

Finally, the listing explains that “[t]his is an opportunity to own a piece of American music history, set above one of the world’s most celebrated lakes. The land surrounding it has been protected in perpetuity, the privacy absolute. The home stands as a fully contained world, thoughtfully designed and extensively appointed. Every detail reflects the life within it.”