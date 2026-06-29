Kehlani, D’Angelo Tribute and Cardi B Steal the Show at The 2026 BET Awards

On June 28, the 2026 BET Awards delivered a dynamic celebration of music and Black culture Sunday night at the Peacock Theater, defined by high-octane stage productions, emotional family collaborations, and stunning vocal showcases. With multi-award-winning artist Kehlani claiming the top spot for the night’s most breathtaking showing, the annual ceremony offered a definitive look at the current landscape of contemporary R&B and hip-hop.

Hosted by comedian and digital creator Druski, who made history as the youngest host in the event’s history, the star-studded broadcast balanced high-energy stadium anthems with intimate, soul-stirring arrangements. From veteran hip-hop icons reclaiming their legacy to breakout superstars igniting the crowd, the live event successfully captured the evolving pulse of the music industry.

The production values reached new heights this year, utilizing expansive multi-tiered sets, intricate choreography, and immersive atmospheric lighting to elevate each set.

Which Kehlani Vocal Performance Set a New Standard for Live R&B?

The absolute pinnacle of the live broadcast came when global superstar Kehlani took the stage to deliver a slowed-down, beautifully emotional orchestral rendition of the hit track “Folded.” Fresh off winning the coveted award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, the performance immediately justified why critics rank her among the premier vocalists of her generation. Actor and musician Jamie Foxx introduced the highly anticipated segment, setting an elegant, collaborative tone as he took his place at a grand piano.

The Kehlani showcase quickly transformed into an intimate family affair when his daughter, Annalise Bishop, joined them on the main stage to provide backing instrumentation on the guitar. Kehlani’s flawless, pitch-perfect vocals completely captivated the packed theater, earning a resounding standing ovation from the star-studded audience.

According to early viewership metrics published by The Hollywood Reporter, this specific vocal triumph accounted for the highest peak in social media engagement throughout the entire four-hour telecast, cementing Kehlani’s position as a dominant force in modern music.

An All-Star R&B Assembly Delivers a Historic D’Angelo Tribute

In one of the evening’s most anticipated segments of the 2026 BET Awards, generations of musical innovators converged for a sprawling, soulful D’Angelo tribute honoring the enduring legacy of the neo-soul pioneer. Anchored by his longtime touring band, The Vanguard—including legendary bassist Pino Palladino and drummer Chris Dave—the star-studded D’Angelo tribute ran through a masterfully executed medley of classic catalog staples, including “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” “Brown Sugar,” and “Lady.”

Powerhouse vocalists Ari Lennox, RAYE, Durand Bernarr, and BJ the Chicago Kid traded verses, delivering soaring harmonies that perfectly captured the singer’s signature sultry aesthetic. The D’Angelo tribute culminated in a surprise appearance by funk icon George Clinton, drawing a massive crowd response and solidifying the segment as an instant landmark in the network’s history. REVOLT reported that the D’Angelo tribute successfully bridged the gap between classic soul foundations and contemporary vocal arrangements, making it a critical anchor for the entire ceremony.

Veteran Icons and Heavy Hitters Dominate Culture’s Biggest Night

Beyond the vocal clinics, the main broadcast thrived on pure nostalgia and high-octane stage productions.

Opening the ceremony with massive energy, Atlanta rap legend T.I. kicked off the broadcast alongside his 21-year-old son, Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III. The duo delivered a heavy-hitting performance of “Let ‘Em Know,” beginning the track from inside a vehicle driven directly onto the venue’s main stage.

The T.I. and King collab brought an infectious energy to the room, seamlessly bridging generational hip-hop styles and setting a high standard for the evening’s remaining artists.

The energy shifted from trap anthems to absolute reverence during a surprise, multi-generational tribute honoring Living Legend Icon Award recipient Lauryn Hill. The monumental set brought together a powerhouse collective of artists, including SZA, Doja Cat, Nas, and Queen Latifah, as well as Hill’s own children, YG Marley and Selah Marley.

Backed by a full choir, the ensemble tore through a brilliant medley of masterpieces ranging from “Ready or Not” to “Doo Wop (That Thing).” The breathtaking homage reached its peak when Hill herself commanded the arena, proving her timeless status and delivering a masterclass in artistic excellence.

Finally, after taking home the trophy for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, global rap icon Cardi B turned the stage into a massive, cinematic theatrical production to celebrate her latest body of work. Masterfully weaving through an army of synchronized background dancers, an elaborate motorcycle setup, and a full casino-themed set piece, she ran through an energetic medley of tracks, including “ErrTime” and “Hello.”

The explosive display underscored her long-standing reputation as a premier visual performer, combining relentless charisma with intricate choreography that kept the venue’s energy at a fever pitch.

For full red carpet updates, behind-the-scenes footage, and a complete list of winners from the evening, fans can check out the official hub on BET.

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