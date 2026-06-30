Glazed and Glowing: Cardi B’s Unstoppable Look at the 2026 BET Awards

Cardi B completely dominated the 2026 BET Awards on Sunday night at the Peacock Theater, sweeping the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist category and delivering a hyped performance.

While her casino-themed stage medley ignited social media, it was her flawless, spotlight-ready complexion that had the entire red carpet talking. To achieve that blinding, mirror-like reflection under the flashing lights, celebrity makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl built a highly deliberate, multi-layered skin canvas using affordable hydration staples. Erika La’ Pearl masterfully prepped the superstar’s body with Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Lotion before locking in a bronzed, dimensional sheen with the newly launched Vaseline Glazed & Glisten Gel Oil.

The immediate result was an absolute masterclass in effervescent beauty that looked as elegant as it felt. By prioritizing deep moisture-barrier support before the cameras even started rolling, the beauty team ensured the star’s skin remained smooth, hydrated, and camera-ready from the step-and-repeat straight to the main stage.

How Did Erika La’ Pearl Create Cardi B’s Viral BET Awards Glow?

The secret to executing a high-wattage red carpet appearance that effortlessly transitions into a high-octane stage performance comes down to intense, long-lasting moisture layering. To combat the dehydrating effects of heavy arena lighting and intense stage choreography, Erika La’ Pearl bypassed traditional cosmetic highlighters, choosing instead to lean into deep skin health.

“Cardi’s BET Awards look was all about radiant skin that feels as powerful as it looks,” Erika La’ Pearl shared via her official Instagram page. “For her body, I started with Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Lotion to deeply hydrate and smooth the skin, then layered the Vaseline Glazed & Glisten Gel Oil in Golden Hour Glow on top to amplify the luminous sheen. Together, they create a bronzed finish that catches the light beautifully from every angle.”

Elevating the Aesthetic: Cardi B’s Sleek Bustdown and Velvet Gown

While the glowing bronze complexion set a flawless foundation for the evening, the ultimate contrast came through a sharp shift in texture and structure for her wardrobe. Slipping into a luxurious, midnight-black gown featuring a rich velvet bodice, intricate lacing along the skirt, and a dramatic, feather-fluffed train, the rapper perfectly balanced high-fashion gothic drama with classic Hollywood elegance.

To anchor such a tactile, high-volume ensemble, the hair required an absolute masterclass in precision structure. Celebrity hairstylist and extension specialist Keoandra Coleman—the creative force behind the Kee To Glam brand, widely recognized online as @keeglamhair—offered an expert perspective on the execution of the hip-hop icon’s look.

“When an outfit has this much texture—moving from heavy velvet to delicate lace and dramatic feathers—the hair has to act as the ultimate anchor,” notes Coleman. “The choice to pair that gown with a bone-straight, waist-length black bustdown part was brilliant. A sleek, high-shine unit with an immaculate center part creates a sharp, clean line that draws the eye upward and balances out the weight of the train. It’s the ultimate way to keep a look ultra-polished, intentional, and expensive.”

Coleman, whose elite customization and wig construction have styled notable music artists like Mariah the Scientist, emphasizes that a truly flawless bustdown relies entirely on invisible lace application, precise flat ironing and a customized melt that mimics natural hair growth under harsh venue lighting.

By opting for length without added volume, the styling choice allowed the gown’s intricate structure to take center stage while keeping the overall aesthetic completely sharp, modern, and commanding.

Locking in the Spotlight with Vaseline Glazed & Glisten Gel Oil

Once the skin was completely saturated with moisture, the final step required a product that could actively project light back toward the cameras. The team applied Vaseline Glazed & Glisten Gel Oil in the shade Golden Hour Glow, an innovative formula that infuses skin with a warm vanilla-cocoa scent and a subtle, radiant bronze shimmer.

This strategic oil overlay didn’t just add a superficial sparkle; it created a highly reflective, multi-dimensional glaze that held up beautifully during the main event. After picking up her historic trophy, the icon took to the stage for an explosive medley of her hit tracks “ErrTime” and “Hello.” Moving through a complex maze of background dancers, an elaborate motorcycle setup, and a full casino set piece, she retained her flawless, bronzed skin.

Cardi definitely ate down!

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