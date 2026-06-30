Ariana Grande Apologizes to Fans After Three Shows Rescheduled Due to Safety Concerns

Ariana Grande’s fans are left disappointed after she announced she would have to reschedule three concert dates on her “Eternal Sunshine” tour due to production and safety concerns. The former “The Voice” coach and superstar made the announcement on her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 29.

The changes will affect one Brooklyn show and two Boston concerts. The Brooklyn show at the Barclays Center has been rescheduled from July 12 to July 14, and the Boston dates at the TD Garden on July 22 and July 24 will be pushed back to July 23 and July 26, .

Of this decision, Grande wrote, “We are so sorry for these unfortunate scheduling changes. This was our best and safest option as these challenges with production have come to our attention.” She continued, “The utmost important thing to us all is safety, first and foremost, and also making sure you all see the show how it is intended to run. Thank you so much for your understanding and I cannot wait to see you.”

No details were given on why the concert locations were deemed unsafe, but . “Ari‘s team likely realized how much work goes into deconstructing and reconstructing the stage for each city and more time is needed between upcoming cities to ensure the stage can be built properly,” they wrote.

Fans are not happy about the announcements, and it has been a major inconvenience for many of them who are traveling long distances to attend. The update was also shared on the Barclays Center Instagram page, giving fans an opportunity to react to the news. “I fly from Shanghai to New York just to see her and I already booked tickets hotels for CDMX on July13, what am I supposed to do ?????” a fan questioned. “This is insane and so little time in advance to people who were flying in,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “are u serious ?! people have jobs!!!!!! the whole reason i got a sunday ticket fr,” “I feel like I’m owed an upgraded seat…,” and “Bro I already asked off of work for Sunday.” Other fans have flooded the comment section informing those who cannot make the date because it has been rescheduled that they will gladly purchase their tickets from them.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding Grande’s latest tour, which started in June with the first date in Oakland, California. The tour will mark her first headlining tour since the “Sweetener World Tour” in 2019, Billboard reports. She has been sharing photos on Instagram, teasing a look at the tour, and fans are thrilled.

Grande’s last post was made on Monday, June 29, and showed her singing onstage. “See you tomorrow, Florida,” she wrote in the caption.

The singer will also be releasing new music with her latest album, “Petal,” due on July 31.