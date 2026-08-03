Ariana Grande’s Sudden Exit From Reunion Project With ‘Wicked’ Co-Star Jonathan Bailey Addressed by Producers

The team behind West End’s upcoming revival of “Sunday in the Park with George” is speaking out following Ariana Grande’s sudden departure from the production.

As the superstar chooses to step back from the limelight, the show’s producers are addressing her tough decision for the first time. They opened up about the reality of losing their leading lady for her first reunion project with her former “Wicked” co-star, Jonathan Bailey.

‘Sunday in the Park With George’ Producers Speak Out About Ariana Grande Exit

In a post on the social media website X, the producers for the West End production of “Sunday in the Park With George” shared a statement about Ariana Grande’s decision to step back from the limelight.

It read, “Following this evening’s announcement from Ariana Grande’s team, we can confirm that she has decided to step back from ‘Sunday in the Park with George.’ We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support.”

The statement concluded, “We wish her nothing but the best. The production will open at the Barbican in summer 2027 as planned, and casting will be announced in due course.”

Fans Reacted to The Statement

Getty Ariana Grande goes back to brunette.

In the comments section of the production’s post, fans shared their remarks about the news. They flooded the replies with messages of love and understanding, praising the superstar for putting her well-being first while expressing heartbreak over missing the chance to see her on the London stage.

“Honestly, respect her for this. The constant scrutiny is exhausting even from the outside. Can’t imagine living it 24/7. Everyone deserves to exist without the whole world weighing in. Hope she gets the quiet she needs,” wrote one follower.

A second fan penned, “It’s a shame they are blaming public scrutiny/body shaming. However, my daughter has been (quietly) immensely concerned about her, such that she came to me about it. She simply wants her to get the help she needs instead of touring/working.”

“Hope she’s doing okay, stepping back from something this big can’t be easy. Wishing her all the best with whatever comes next,” shared a third social media user.

A fourth admirer wrote, “I’m so sorry, Ari. I’m really sorry. Love you endlessly and supporting you no matter what.”

Why is Ariana Grande Stepping Back From Public Life?

Getty Monica Schipper/Getty Images

On August 2, People Magazine reported that at the close of her “Eternal Sunshine” tour, which ends on September 1 in London, Ariana Grande would step back from the public eye.

A representative for Grande told the outlet, “Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour. She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

The statement concluded, “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”