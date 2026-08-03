Inside the Final Day of the DWTS Convention

The first-ever “Dancing With the Stars” convention has come to an end, but the memories will last a lifetime.

For the first time, fans had the opportunity to interact with pro dancers and celebrity contestants in an immersive setting. Everyone enjoys seeing the annual tour, but the convention took things to the next level.

During the final day of the convention, some attendees had the opportunity to participate in their very own “Dancing With the Stars” competition. They teamed up with a pro and performed unique routines in hopes of winning their own Mirrorball trophy.

On top of that, fans met the newest member of the troupe. See photos and videos from the event and see what’s to come this fall.

The DWTS Convention Featured Many Games & Classes This Weekend

EntertainmentNow Andy Richter and Danielle Fishel

While fans were excited to see their favorite “Dancing With the Stars” contestants perform, convention attendees were in for a special treat. There were also plenty of games and classes available all weekend long.

Guests didn’t need to be a celebrity to feel special at the convention.

Season 34 competitors Danielle Fishel and Andy Richter led a game during the third day. Pro dancers teamed up with convention attendees in hopes of bringing home their own Mirrorball trophy.

EntertainmentNow A game from the first-ever “Dancing With the Stars” convention in Palm Springs, California, July 31 – August 2, 2026.

According to Instagram, Sasha Farber and his partner won this game. It looked like a dream come true for seasoned “Dancing With the Stars” fans.

“Congratulations! It was such a tight competition, everyone was so amazing. You should all be so proud of yourselves,” the official DWTS con Instagram account wrote.

Fans Met the Newest Troupe Member During Day 3

EntertainmentNow Jenna Johnson and Joey Graziadei

While fans were treated to more top-tier performances, they also were the first to receive exciting information about the upcoming cast.

The “Dancing With the Stars” troupe is back with Kamri Peterson joining the group. Fans last saw her as a young pro during the “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” season. She teamed up with Scripps National Spelling Bee participant Akash Vukoti with Witney Carson as their mentor.

Jenna Johnson proudly shared the news with convention attendees, introducing Kamri to the audience.

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The 18-year-old is the latest member of the “Juniors” season to play a role on DWTS. Though eliminated first, former “Juniors” pro Jake Monreal was part of “The Next Pro,” competing for a spot to be a full-time pro for season 35.

Former “Juniors” pro Rylee Arnold is now a full-time pro on DWTS, while Hailey Bills was a troupe member last season.

EntertainmentNow Jenna Johnson and Kamri Peterson

Though the convention has come to an end, fans, pros, and celebs alike were so excited to meet and mingle over the weekend. This could be the first of many conventions to come.

Fans can catch the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premiere at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, on ABC. There will be a second episode the next night on Wednesday, September 16.