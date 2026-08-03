Sharna Burgess Dishes On Working With Brian Austin Green on DWTS

Sharna Burgess told fans just what it was like to work with her now-fiancé Brian Austin Green on “Dancing with the Stars.” The couple competed together on season 30 of the show, but they were together for under a year before they worked together on ‘DWTS.’

Sharna Burgess Gives Fans Behind The Scenes Insight

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During an interview at the first-ever “Dancing with the Stars” Convention this past weekend, Burgess revealed that the idea of working with Green on the show scared her. “Girl, I was in survival mode, all right? I have notoriously never dated my dance partners for a very specific reason,” she said.

Burgess said her relationship with Green was so new that the show felt like a lot of pressure. “I’m so passionate in the dance studio, right? We hadn’t even been dating a year, so it felt like a lot of pressure to put on our relationship. And I think it was week two, the show really wanted us to do a rumba that was ‘our song.’ And we were like, ‘Ooh, it’s so soon for these things, but okay.'”

Stronger, Despite the Pressure

The couple persevered, however, and went on to work through the pressure. “I will say, it was hard. Dancing with my significant other was a completely different experience. I feel like I wasn’t so tough on him as I would want to be [on a dance partner]. I was a bit of a drill sergeant in my time as a pro. Got it done, though!”

The couple finished their season in 13th place overall. Burgess reflected on how competing with Green on the show deepened their relationship instead of fracturing it. “It was hard. I think my whole process changed, not just storytelling. But I am really grateful that we had those moments, too, because Brian got to experience me on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ and so he knows where I came from and where I grew up and what I love so deeply. And now he’s always around. He loves this show. He’s so invested in all the pros’ success and success of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ so it is really, really cool.”

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess attend the 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade with Grand Marshal Luke Wilson in Support of Marine Toys for Tots on November 30, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hollywood Christmas Parade)

The Couple Said No to ‘DWTS’ ‘Every Time’ They Were Asked

Burgess has stated previously that she and Green had explicitly said they would never do the show together. She said in an interview that she knew what she needed to be as a pro on the show and she was not sure that she could effectively mix “personal and pro Sharna.” However, the show’s producers had reached out to Green to invite him to the show since it had been on air. Burgess said Green had “said no every time.”

“They came back with an offer that was just so crazy it was like, ‘Do we? We can afford the therapy afterwards if we need to,'” she joked. Green was the one who agreed to be on the show.

“He was the one that said, ‘You know what? I’d actually love to see what you love so much. So let’s do it,'” Burgess said.