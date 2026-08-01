How ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Sharna Burgess Trains, Manages Physical Recovery [EXCLUSIVE]

“Dancing With The Stars” pro Sharna Burgess shared the tricks she keeps in mind for physical recovery at the first-ever Dancing With The Stars Convention on Friday night. The professional dancer targets longevity and recovery as she trains.

The Australian ballroom dancer is a “Dancing With The Stars” veteran and Season 27 champion. Speaking with EntertainmentNow on the convention’s opening night, Burgess admitted the physical toll on her body has been real.

“Does my body hurt? Yes, yes it does, but my soul and my heart are so happy,” Burgess said, clutching her chest. “The show is amazing in an arena, I can’t wait everyone to see it.”

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Burgess Shares Her Training Routine For Longevity on DWTS

Burgess, 41, shared that she had been an “active peptide user” for the last decade as a part of her broader approach to recovery. She emphasizes that peptides can help with longevity, something she has targeted for her own wellness over the years. Burgess specifically cited BPC, a peptide commonly used for muscle and cell recovery, as something that has made a real difference for her during her career.

“I’ve been using [peptides] for a very long time. It’s helped me with longevity, things like BPC and that help with muscle recovery and cell recovery,” Burgess said. “That is my honest answer, I don’t know if it’s controversial.” She remarked, shrugging and smiling as she did.

In the bigger picture, however, Burgess emphasized that taking care of the body as a whole is paramount. “If you continue to move and train, keep the muscles strong, eat well–all of that takes care of you,” she said.

BPC-157, while it is widely discussed and studied for muscle recovery, is not currently FDA-approved. However, it has been recently nominated for approval alongside five other popular wellness peptides, according to the National Community Pharmacists Association. Pharmacies will not be allowed to compound them until a final ruling has been issued.

Burgess Says to ‘Adjust for Where You’re At’

Even as a professional dancer, Burgess shared that she has had to change how she trains to limit the toll on her body. “Do I run on concrete anymore? No. I used to go running in the hills with weights on my ankles. Like, we’re not there anymore. I think you have to adjust for where you’re at,” she said.

This approach is only natural for a lifelong dancer who has been on the show since 2011. Burgess first joined “Dancing With The Stars” in 2011 as a member of the troupe. She became a full professional partner in 2013 on season 13. She won season 27 of the show alongside radio personality Bobby Bones.

The dancer has been candid in the past about her struggles with body dysmorphia and disordered eating. In her most recent interviews, Burgess has focused more on a self-compassionate approach to fitness, reflected in her comments to EntertainmentNow. Framing her wellness routine around sustainability and injury prevention rather than appearance alone has replaced more conventional and common approaches to health from other professional athletes.