Sharna Burgess Welcomes Newest Fluffy Addition to the Family, ‘Everyone Is in Love With Her’

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess proudly announced that she welcomed a new family member into her home.

The Australian dancer is engaged to “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Brian Austin Green. Together, they share one son, Zane, but she’s also a proud mother figure to his four other sons from previous relationships. Despite having a full house, there’s always room for more love in the home.

In a sweet new social media update, Sharna Burgess revealed they welcomed a furry new family member into the home.

Sharna Burgess Introduces Her New Furbaby to Fans

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green decided it was time to welcome home a new family member.

“Welcome to the family Birdie Blue 🩵” the Australian dancer captioned a new Instagram post. She attached a video of herself cuddling a sweet, fluffy puppy.

“We looked and waited a long time for the right fur baby to come into our tribe,” Sharna continued in the comments. “After losing Sasha almost 2 years ago our goal was to of course rescue like we have many times before but unfortunately we couldn’t find who we needed. A puppy was the best choice for us (albeit insane work… potty training is harder than it was with Zane!).”

“For our 3 dogs and 4 kids to blend with we needed hypoallergenic and as big as they come,” the dancer explained her family’s decision to adopt from a breeder instead of a shelter. “We lost 2 small dogs to coyotes here at home a few years ago and none of us have fully recovered from that fear of it happening again. (Yes we have a Fort Knox fence now but the fear remains) Birdie Blue is perfect, she came from an incredible family and has fit in beautifully. She will hopefully make it to 85lbs and everyone is in love with her. 🩵”

In the comments, several “Dancing With the Stars” colleagues gushed over the adorable puppy. Without a doubt, Birdie Blue will be loved and spoiled by the entire family.

The Couple Continues Building a Happy Life Together

Sharna Burgess hasn’t competed on “Dancing With the Stars” since season 30, but fans remain interested in her life. For her birthday, she and Brian Austin Green embarked on an adventure of a lifetime to Ireland, where they discovered their ideal wedding venue.

The couple posted stunning photos from their trip to the Adare Manor Hotel, noting how much they’d love to host their wedding there.

It’s unknown if Sharna Burgess has any future plans to return to “Dancing With the Stars,” but she remains on excellent terms with many of her former colleagues. Most recently, she’s collaborated with Artem Chigvintsev and Peta Murgatroyd on different projects.

Regardless of what the future holds, fans wish Sharna and her family all the best.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 returns to ABC this September. In the meantime, fans can catch new episodes of “The Next Pro” at 8 p.m. Monday nights on the network.