Brooke Hogan Honors Dad Hulk Hogan 1 Year After His Passing With Heartfelt Tribute

Brooke Hogan is remembering her father, Hulk Hogan, one year after his death with a deeply personal tribute to the time they shared together.

On July 23, Brooke posted a carousel of photos with the wrestling legend on Instagram, reflecting on the everyday father-daughter moments she wishes they could experience again. The post came one day before the anniversary of Hulk’s death on July 24, 2025.

“Maybe…in another lifetime…in a parallel universe…another dimension… we’re together right now,” Brooke began her message.

The 38-year-old imagined the two watching sunsets, laughing together, listening to Mother’s Finest in the car and heading out for sushi. She also pictured her dad in a place without pain, worries or people pulling him in different directions.

Brooke then shared a message she said she had often told her father: “We’ve done lifetimes together. We found eachother [sic] in this one, and I’ll find you in the next.”

Hulk died at age 71 after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida, per US Weekly. Following his death, Brooke spoke openly about their close bond as well as the complicated final years of their relationship.

Brooke Hogan Receives Support After Emotional Tribute

Brooke’s message quickly drew supportive comments from people sending love as she marked the difficult anniversary.

“Sending you huge hugs mama. Love you ❤️,” one person commented.

Another offered reassurance that Hulk’s memory would remain part of Brooke’s family, writing, “Love this @mizzhogan and you will see him again. His spirit will live through you and those beautiful twins. 🙏🤩”

A third commenter added, “Lovely words for a daddy to hear, in any dimension ❤️.”

Brooke previously paid tribute to Hulk shortly after his death, writing that his “blood runs through my veins” and that she could see his eyes in her children. She said she was grateful to have known her father beyond the public figure familiar to wrestling fans.

At the time, she also acknowledged their estrangement, explaining that all she wanted from her dad was “love, honesty and a deep connection.” Despite the difficulties they faced, Brooke said they shared special years and memories she would always carry with her.

Brooke Hogan Previously Opened Up About Their Unresolved Rift

Months later, Brooke offered more insight into their relationship while appearing on HGTV’s “Rock the Block.”

In May, she told People that she and her father began disagreeing on certain issues before his death. Brooke recalled Hulk eventually telling her, “Well, I guess you have to live your life and I have to live mine.”

“And it hurt,” she said. “I think the only reason why I’m not crying now is because I’m all cried out.”

Brooke previously said she stepped away from their relationship during Hulk’s final two years after their disagreements took an emotional toll. Her husband, Steven Oleksy, attempted to help find a way for them to reconnect, but father and daughter did not reconcile before Hulk’s death.

Still, Brooke made clear on “Rock the Block” that their difficult ending did not erase her love for him. She described participating in the renovation series, which she agreed to do before her father died, as a positive and healing experience during a painful period.

Now, one year later, Brooke’s latest tribute centers on the memories she holds onto and her hope that their separation is only temporary.

“Though the rest of my life will feel like I have to live so long without you, hopefully it’s only seconds on your end till we’re together again,” she wrote. “I’m right behind you, daddy. 💔”